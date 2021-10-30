Ordinary Day
It has been raining all morning. I’m sure it will take a lot of the brightly colored leaves from the trees and help usher in the cooler weather one expects in late October. I know a lot of people don’t care for rainy days but I’ve always loved them.
That’s probably because when I was growing up rain days were more likely to bring rest than sunny days. There was always work to be done, of course. Livestock still had to be fed and cared for but a lot of the outside work couldn’t be done when it rained. Some of my fondest memories are of being curled up with a book as rain fell on the tin roof of that old house. All the other kids and both my parents were readers too so the house would often be quiet except for the turning of pages or someone having to brave the weather to make a run to the outhouse. Quiet times were rare in a three-room house with 6 other people so those days when the stillness would settle in were a gift to my hypersensitive mind. Sometimes I would look up from my book and just listen to the silence for a long time. I could feel my usually tense muscles relaxing and the noise in my head would subside until I could almost have gone to sleep.
To this day, rain is still a tonic for my soul. I miss the tin roof of my childhood. Nothing else will ever sing like that. Rainy nights were the best sleep I ever had as a child. The window right beside my bed opened to the front porch and, if it was warm enough, I’d open it a crack so I could hear the rain better and feel the cool breeze that accompanied the patter of the drops. I’d sink down into that old feather bed and sleep so deep. Just writing about it now is making me sleepy. I don’t like noise of any kind as a general rule but rain on a tin roof isn’t noise to me, it’s more like a song.
I really don’t know what the philosophy behind all that is. Perhaps there isn’t any. Or, perhaps philosophy need not be some profound meaning or some human perspective revealed in a metaphor, particularly not briar philosophy. Briar Philosophy is more about how our lives are put together and is made up of the simple things that happen in our days and how they impact our lives. So, rain is as good a thing to talk about as any other. Too often philosophy is treated like a topic for “learned men” not sawed off old granny women from Appalachia but, as usual, I disagree with limiting anything to a handful of people while telling other people they’re just not good enough or smart enough to understand anything profound.
We are surrounded by the profound as it often comes disguised as the ordinary to those who aren’t paying attention. Something I can say of most of my elders growing up was that they were, for the most part, always paying attention to the ordinary. Within those ordinary things that make up our days they found very deep and profound meaning; things like rain, like spring, a baby’s first breath, the last breath of an elder, changing seasons, good hard labor, the laughter of children, the dazzling light that comes after a storm. They understood that the things that make up our lives, the ordinary aspects of existence, are the things that bind us all together and make a collection of people into a community that works.
Those looking in from the outside always seem to think of us as “simple” people, not as sophisticated as those from more urban areas. That view of people from such places as this does us a disservice, especially when we come to believe it of ourselves. I have, in my life, walked in both worlds. I’ve been to symphonies and cinemas, discussed philosophies and politics with people who would be judged as a “cut above” those who make their homes among these hills. I found there nothing deeper nor more compelling than the music and conversations that went on around the fire of a tobacco bed burning in early spring or the thoughts that would arise in a young girls mind as she looked up from her book and contemplated the sound of silence and the song of rain.
