A Potpourri of Ponderings
I have too many ideas running around in my head this morning to know what to light on. I’m thinking about the election happening today and about the virus we still face and about family and friends and about our grandson and the amazing thing it is to watch him grow. Some of these thoughts are little thorns and some of them are flowers. I suppose it’s always like that. It’s up to us to decide where we’ll put our energy and focus our thoughts.
At this point the election will be what the election will be. I’ve voted and encouraged others to do so. Now the chips will fall where they may. I still have faith in the idea of American democracy and the power of participation in it. I still believe this country might one day live up to that grand idea of “all are created equal” and carry forward the great experiment until that truth is made manifest in the lives of all people.
I know that we will eventually find a way to adapt to this virus and our lives will readjust and maybe we’ll be better prepared to work through it together in the future. I do carry anxiety as a result of it’s ever present threat and that hasn’t gotten better now that the numbers are climbing again but I try to do what I can to minimize the risk in my own life and the lives of others. That’s really all I, or anybody, can do at this point so I try not to let it color every moment of my waking, and sometimes sleeping, life.
My family is the heart of me and many of my friends fit into that “family” category as well. I know some of them are struggling and some of them are sick and some of them are finding creative and positive ways through the things they face. I try to be there for them when they need me. I used to feel that I needed to solve everything for everybody. That feeling came from a place of youthful trauma and, while it sounds lovely, has not always been a source of peace for me. I’ve tried to solve more things than I ever had the power to solve or even influence. I’ve laid a lot of that down. I’m still here for those who need me but I no longer feel it is a personal failure if my input or advice isn’t as useful as I wish it to be.
Then there is Ben. He is four now and a source of such wonder and joy that he really balances out all the other things. It is truly an amazing thing to watch him grow and become his own person. He is very opinionated and headstrong. Character traits I love to see in a child. I want him to grow up to respect his own mind and to think for himself. If nothing and no one manages to squash that stubborn streak I think he’ll be just fine. I’ll be here to make sure he knows his thoughts are always worth having and sharing. And so will his grandfather. I think that may be part of what grandparents are for, to nurture and guide and teach and learn.
I also find myself thinking about all of you. I know everyone has burdens and worries and sorrows and I hope you find ways to balance that with laughter and joy and deep connections. I don’t have any profound philosophical advice this week just the wish that you will all stay safe and well and find a positive way through everything you face. May you know peace, hope and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.