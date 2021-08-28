My Sister, My Self
My sister is home this week. She flew in from Wisconsin Saturday and will spend this week visiting with me and our brothers at our various homes. I had not seen her since our Mother’s Memorial Service in 2012. It’s a long way from Wisconsin to Kentucky and we both live very busy lives. This visit is a gift I will always treasure.
My sister will always be Melissa to me though she now goes by her first name, Anna. She is, unlike myself, a slender wisp of a woman but don’t’ let that fool you for a second. Within that slight frame beats the heart of a dragon no false prince could ever tame, let alone slay. She is a warrior. As with most warriors, she has known a great deal of fear in her life but she has found a way to overcome that and stands so firmly on her own two feet that no one could ever make her bow.
Melissa is a nurse and has worked through all of the Covid pandemic, except for the two weeks she herself was ill with the very virus she was fighting to help others overcome. As soon as she was able, she was right back at work, doing everything in her power to help others. It’s who she is and there are no words to express how very proud of her I am for all that she is and all that she will undoubtedly become. Covid quite literally took the wind out of her. She is a runner and it has taken her months to get back to where she can run even half as far as she used to run on a pretty much daily basis. But she will prevail in this too, I have no doubt.
She is just two years younger than me so, growing up, we were pretty much each other’s constant companions. We experienced so many things together and those things, both good and bad, have bonded us so close it seems sometimes we might share the same skin. I hope it’s hers since she always had better skin. We are in each other’s hearts and minds in a way that only sisters, or those who have walked through fire together can be. Not a day goes by when I do not think of her. To say that I love her seems an understatement. I know the term “soul mates” is usually reserved for romantic alliances but our “souls” have been side by side for as long as I can clearly remember so it may be the best term I can think of.
I know I will find myself transported many times this week – taken back to another time and taken aback by memories we share. In the reflections of my sister’s eyes I see two little girls wading in a creek. Within them is wonder. Around them fly a thousand butterflies. In this picture I am speechless except for laughter. I see pictures of tea parties with dolls and teddy bears. I see mountains of autumn leaves raked up only to be scattered by children boldly leaping into their depth. I see sled rides and snow angels in the East Kentucky winters. I taste snow-cream and smell wood smoke and caught snow flakes on tongue. I see fought dirt-clod battles and caught frogs and captured fire-flies in mason jars. I see kites made of sticks and brown paper bags fly and fail and fall, tobacco stick sword fights and make believe horses and fairy tale princesses decked out in nylon scarves and golden stockings waiting for rescue from towers that look remarkably like old iron bedsteads.
Of all the things I see, however, the most important thing I see, the greatest gift she has returned to me with this magic photo album, is her. She is in all these pictures with me. Sometimes I forget that and have imagined myself alone.
I can see the both of us better now because I can see the both of us better then. We made it, she and I, through it all – laughter and tears, fairy tales and reality. We are two real life queens who rescued ourselves from shattered stories and scattered dreams, who became dragons and stood against fools in prince’s clothing and tin suit knights who would have taken our virtue. We have prevailed and, for each of us, the other is a big part of how we were able to do that. My sister is more than my sister. She is my ally. We are in one another’s corner and we have one another’s backs and God help anyone who should ever try to come between us or do harm to either of us. Those who cross that line will discover that “there be dragons.”
