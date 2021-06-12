Apple Thinning
I’ve written before about the small orchard the Boy and I planted several years ago. It consists of 9 trees apple trees of different varieties, 3 pear trees, 4 peach trees, a couple persimmons and a couple paw paws. There are also some young pecans and hazelnuts and one butternut tree that was a gift from my dear friend Calvin Gross.
But, for the purposes of this column I’m going to talk about apples.
Last year should have been my first real harvest but the late freeze took every single blossom and my hope of a bounty of apples at my disposal. This year, the opposite is the case and my apple trees are covered with young apples, far too many for the tree to support and grow to any size. So, it is time to thin the crop down to a manageable size.
The first time I brought up thinning apples to someone not familiar with orchards they were shocked, having assumed that more was better and thinking it odd that one would remove any apples at all from a tree, let alone sometimes more than half.
As I was walking through the orchard, thinning those that could be reached without a ladder, I got to thinking about greed and how often greed is a product of short-term thinking. You might see all those apples and think, “Wow, I can get so much a bushel and this tree alone is going to have 20 bushels.” So, you leave all the apples on the tree because what you see in front of you at the moment is 20 bushels worth of apples and you’ve already spent the money in your head. But that’s not the way apples actually work.
If you leave all the apples on the tree you’ll get a whole lot of little, knobby apples because an apple tree can only make so much APPLE and stressing the tree to make more only makes for a less healthy tree with fruit that is more susceptible to damage and disease. It’s not about the number of apples, its about how much APPLE a tree can produce. Holding on to an idea of “many” can cost you “more” and “better” in the long run. If an apple tree can produce 200 pounds of APPLE, you can get that in the form of nice, fat, juicy apples or tiny, knobby, wormy apples. Keeping all of them will get you bushels of apples that nobody will buy and that will be inferior for your personal use. Your greed, in the long run, didn’t serve you. Now you’re stuck with a bunch of wormy apples you don’t even want. But, it seemed to make sense in the beginning.
I’ll end up thinning out at least half of the apples on my trees but I’m not losing half of my apple crop by doing so. I’ll end up with healthy trees and nice, fat, juicy apples instead of knobby, wormy ones. My trees will have produced the maximum amount of APPLE.
Greed can get you in so many ways because it appeals to short term thinking. You’ll end up trading quality for quantity and long-term contentment for short-term gain, or at least the fantasy of short-term gain.
Apples can just be a metaphor for anything we give our energy too. So many people are spread so thin because they’re hanging on to more than they can manage in hopes that they will make their lives better in the short term. But maybe a person can only produce so much “APPLE” and we’d all be better off is we’d cull some of the many things we continue to grasp and give the good fruit a chance to grow into nice, fat, juicy tomorrows.
