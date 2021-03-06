After the Storm
“And after the storm, I run and run as the rains come, and I look up, I look up, on my knees and out of luck, I look up.
And there will come a time, you’ll see, with no more tears. And love will not break your heart, but dismiss your fears. Get over your hill and see what you find there, with grace in your heart and flowers in your hair.” ~Mumford and Sons
Well y’all, to say that we’ve been up against it lately would be an understatement. The last year has been one for the record books without doubt and, lord knows, we’re all getting mighty frayed around the edges. During the recent ice storm I took a picture of my young weeping willow tree. She was bent almost double but she wasn’t broken. I know the weight of all that snow and ice had to feel a lot like the weight we’ve all been carrying for the last year, with one thing piled on top of another thing, on top of another. Some days it doesn’t feel like we’ll ever be able to straighten back up and look up at a sunny sky again. Then the rains came. We are fortunate enough to live on a ridge but the basement sure flooded and it may be April before I can get into one end of my garden. A lot of people had it worse, lost roads and roofs and had flooded houses and vehicles lost in the high water. As the elders used to say, we’ve had a time of it.
Even I, stubborn and willful and headstrong about not crumbling under pressure, have felt my foundations wobble from time to time. I just told the Boy a couple days ago that I wanted to dig a hole, crawl in it and pull it in after me. It probably wouldn’t help. Somebody would just dig me up, clean me off and set me back behind my desk to carry on. Might as well save myself the trouble of all that digging and just stay put, slogging through it all one day at a time.
We have to keep perspective but that’s hard sometimes. Mommy used to always say, “I was sad because I had no shoes and then I met a man who had no feet.” I remind myself of that saying at such times. I don’t really have it so bad. I know a lot of people right here in the county who are struggling against harder things than I have ever had to bear.
Through it all though, I do believe in the resilience of the human spirit and I know that storms always end. My willow tree is standing up straight again and soon tiny green leaves will appear and she’ll set about growing again and reaching up to the sun. I’ll get past my own little pity party and reach out to those I might be able to offer some shelter to as they go through their own storms.
Remember though that it is ok to have that little pity party, that temporary breakdown. It’s ok to admit you’re tired of everything and just want a minute where there isn’t anything you have to deal with. It’s ok to fall down and even lay there for a while and waller in the misery of the moment. Take a nap while you’re at it. We’re only human. After the storm you’ll get back up again. You’ll look up at the sun again. You’ll set about growing again. The ice melted and the waters will subside and you’ll smile as the grace in your heart carries you through.
