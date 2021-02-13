Spring Tonic
I mentioned a couple weeks ago that early planting was like Spring tonic for my soul. That got me to thinking about the actual Spring tonic that was consumed in these hills for generations. Maybe some of you remember it. It’s not something that is a common drink these days but when I was a kid the elders swore by it. My grandpa was no exception and he passed it along to my mother who passed it along to me.
I may be one of the few people in Jackson County who still brews Spring tonic. It’s more than a family tradition. It really does seem to help cleanse the body of that winter heaviness we all seem to accumulate.
By the end of the winter it always seems the blood becomes a little sluggish and I just feel kind of weighted down and slowed up by the long months of heavier foods and not enough sunshine. Around the end of February I start gathering my ingredients. My own concoction consists of Sassafras, dandelion root, burdock, nettle and lemon grass. All of these were used by our ancestors and had the reputation of cleansing the blood and liver as well as removing toxins and excess fluids from the body. Now, after a winter of eating too much fat and sugar and too many heavy meals it makes sense that the body would accumulate more of such things than is good for your health. Add that to the fact that most of us don’t get nearly enough exercise in the winter and you get a sense of why we might feel a bit bogged down by the end of the season.
I usually brew up the tea and drink it a couple times a day for the first couple weeks of March. It really does seem to help. Some of the herbs have been shown through scientific study to do exactly what the elders said they did. That comes as no real surprise. People were once really good at figuring out what worked and what didn’t. Many of them were doing science all along since science is mostly a matter of figuring out what works and what doesn’t. Undoubtedly some of the herbs used in various concoctions of Spring tonic were there just to make it taste better so one would be more likely to drink it. Dandelion and Burdock can be a little bitter to the palate without something sweeter to cut it.
It is possible that part of the positive effect comes from knowing it was something my grandpa used to drink and the power of his memory makes me feel better always. Part of it is probably that in drinking the tea I’m also consuming more fluids than normal, which helps the body flush out the accumulated toxins. I’m no doctor, nor do I claim to be, but it seems to me that part of it is, indeed, the medicinal effect of the herbs themselves. After a couple weeks of Spring Tonic I always feel lighter. The sluggishness fades away and I find myself ready, physically and mentally, to begin the rituals and labor of Spring.
It would be silly to think that herbs are just useless leaves and roots when most of our pharmacopoeia was once made up mostly of plant derived substances. Much of that knowledge has been lost to the average person and what passes for herbal medicine these days contains more quackery and snake oil than I would trust. Some of the “remedies” being touted and sold as cure-alls simply can’t work and are just a way of curing people of their hard earned money.
Once upon a time, in Appalachia, there were women known as Granny Witches who held generations of knowledge about herbs and remedies, many of which have now been proven to work. These women weren’t feared. They were respected and honored as valuable members of their community. They birthed babies and healed wounds and ailments as best they could before there was such a thing as a trained physician within a hundred miles. I’ll never know as much as they probably did about the healing powers of plants but I’ll keep making and drinking my Spring tonic every year for the health of it.
Maybe we’ll talk a little more about Granny Witches in the columns to come.
