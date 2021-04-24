The Bad and the Good of it
Someone asked me recently if I believed that bad things happen to keep good things from happening; if there was just some force in the universe that didn’t want good things to happen so obstacles were set in the way. Of course such a question is right up my philosophical alley so I didn’t have to think long about the answer. I had already thought about it many times.
The answer isn’t a simple one. You almost never get simple answers from a philosopher. In a nutshell, I don’t think we really know when the things that are happening to us are good or bad. Now, in some cases it’s pretty obvious. If you lose a loved one or catch a horrible disease, it’s pretty easy to say that’s bad. With most things though, good and bad are hard to judge while you’re living through them.
Some of the things that I have lived through that seemed like the worst possible thing at the time led to some of the best things that have ever happened to me. I once lost a job I loved in Florida but losing that job led to me finding a job with the best company I ever worked for and the best work family anyone could imagine.
That’s just one example. I could go on but I think you catch my drift. Good and bad are judgments we make in the moment, in the middle of the experience and if we’re not careful our belief that what we are experiencing is “bad” will keep us from seeing the opportunities the “bad” may be leading us to. By the same token, believing something is “good” may blind us to the hidden pitfalls in a situation. That’s why it’s always best to try to examine our experiences with open eyes.
The biggest truth I know of is that things change. You can count on that. Much of what the results of those changes will be depends entirely on how we see that change and how we respond to it. When change presents a problem we have to look closely to see if there is some gift attached to the problem, something to gain, something to learn. That is almost always the case.
Look at your own life. How many times has something happened that, at the time, you thought was the worst thing possible and you would never be ok again. Now run time forward. Would the good things happening to you now be happening if that had “bad” thing not have occurred? I can’t think of anyone who can’t find at least one example of that in their life. It is hard to remember that lesson when the next “bad” thing comes along but it’s important to try and keep that perspective. Maybe what you’re going through right now, difficult as it may be, will lead you to something that will more than make up for the worry and dread you are now experiencing or at least balance it out. We have to let ourselves stay open to possibilities even when the going gets rough. Sometimes it is the belief that we know what is best or even that we know what we need in our lives that leads to disappointment. Sometimes it is just the fear of change that gets us to believing that change itself is bad. It is easier, we believe, to deal with the things we’re used to dealing with. Any upset to that apple cart can make us feel like we’re falling into a ditch when in fact, it’s just a new path opening. It may even be one that leads to more apples of better quality than the ones we think just tumbled from us.
Life will bring change and sometimes that change will be flowers and sometimes that change will be manure. We have to remember that flowers also change and some have thorns and some are poisonous despite their initial beauty and we have to also remember that, given the right circumstance and a little work on our own part, that manure can be turned into flowers.
