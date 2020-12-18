Simple Gifts at Christmas Time
Christmas is almost upon us. I know there are more than a few people in Jackson County who are facing hard times this Christmas. Jobs have been lost. Businesses have closed. The Boy and I have been stretched thin financially as well, though not as thin as many. This Christmas won’t be heavy on material gifts. There won’t be a lot of boxes with bows stuffed with shiny wishes. But that’s ok. I will be baking and candy making for those on my list. There will be food and laughter and love and sharing. To my way of thinking that’s really what it’s all about.
Growing up as I did, in a three-room house with 4 other children there were plenty of years that Christmas was slim. I can remember making decorations for the tree – paper snow flakes and cranberry/popcorn strings. We had ornaments that had been saved and reused year after year. I always loved unwrapping them from their newspaper nests. Each one was different and unique and some of them had stories going back years and years. The angel for the top was much older than me and, though she was a little worse for wear, she was always a welcome site at the top of the tree. About a week before Christmas we kids would head to the woods to cut pine boughs and holly. This was also a favorite part of the season for me. You couldn’t cut them too early or they would dry out before Christmas. We’d put them around the house over windows and in windowsills. The spell was heavenly. By then Grandpa would usually have brought a bag of apples and oranges and boxes of peppermint and wintergreen candy, which just added to the aroma. There would often be Bayberry candles, which I can’t find anywhere anymore but all those smells together will always be the scent of Christmas for me.
And there were Christmas tree lights. The lights were my favorite part, especially at night. I’ve always had a tendency to wake up in the middle of the night, even as a child. I can remember waking up some nights before Christmas. The house would be quiet as it never was during the day. The fire would be flickering in the old pot bellied stove in the bedroom and the Christmas lights would be flickering in the living room, making colors dance across the walls. The smell of fresh pine and oranges would fill the air. It was magical and the peace was as warm as any blanket though the room would often be cold. I can remember sneaking out of bed, not to check presents but to get myself a glass of cold milk with molasses and sit in the old rocking chair behind the stove and just watch the lights and breathe in the scents and let the quiet wash over me. That in itself was a gift to me. Material gifts were few but none of them could have given me the sense those simple moments gave me.
Christmas Eve there would be cookies and stories and Christmas morning there were always gifts, simple as they might be. It really didn’t seem that important to me what they were and I really don’t remember very many of them but it was always fun to open them and see what was inside. I don’t remember ever believing in Santa Clause but I did believe in the love that the season was supposed to be about and I know, despite poverty and struggles, both of my parents wanted to make that season a special thing for us children. And it was. Beyond riches and boxes with bows stuffed with shiny things there is something far more precious – the gift of love. I fear that many of us have forgotten the worth of the love that is in our lives. I hope that, this Christmas, we remember
