Mommy
Mother’s Day has come and gone. It has been 9 years since my mother walked the earth with me and, given the fact that her birthday was May 6th, it’s always a hard holiday to get through. It doesn’t seem to matter how many years pass. I still find myself spending the whole week prior to Mother’s Day reflecting on her life and my life with her.
My mother wasn’t a perfect woman, nor was she a perfect mother but she did the best she could with what she had and she never let me stop believing in myself so it’s hard to find fault with that.
My mother’s greatest legacy she passed on to me was passionate curiosity about everything. I guess that’s why she never tried to stop me from questioning. I fear too many people are discouraged from questioning at a young age and their curiosity suffers the most from that. That was never the case for me and for that I will be always grateful. I was always a stubborn, willful child who had to know the why of everything. I never accepted things at face value nor was I satisfied with “because” as an answer. She actually told me that I once told her “Because isn’t an answer!” She got me books and encyclopedias and there was never anything on her bookshelves that I wasn’t allowed to read. She believed that knowledge was power and she wished to empower me in any way she could. There was no chance of her doing so financially as we were dirt poor but she saw to it that my mind was fed all it could handle. She was patient with my questions and demands that I had to learn how to do everything that she knew how to do. She was tolerant of my moods and my, as she called them, “dark brown funks.” When I would cry she would make up little songs to sing me to make me laugh again and she always believed in me. My one wish is that she had believed in herself to that degree.
My mother was not a formally educated person. As was often the case in these hills she had to quit school after 6th grade. She did get her GED and attend some college classes at Berea College when we moved there. But, formal education notwithstanding, my mother had a formidable mind and was every bit as stubborn and willful as her first born daughter. That may be why she had so much patience with me growing up. We never had any real arguments until I was a senior in high school and she was afraid I wouldn’t go straight to college. I just wanted a year off but she was terrified that if I took that year I would never go and would make mistakes and not live up to my potential. I remember one huge argument we had over the topic where I accused her of wanting me to live her life for her instead of my own. I remember being very emotional over it and when she told me I was “high-strung,” I stood in the middle of the hall and screamed, “I AM NOT HIGH STRUNG!”
The irony of it caught us both and we ended up laughing our fool heads off so things calmed down and we had an actual conversation. I understood her fears so I agreed to go to college without the break. I did quit after the first semester because I really did need that break but was re-enrolled the following year. I had gone to Florida in the interim and got a job at an orange juice processing factory. The pay was good for that time but it didn’t take me long watching orange roll around on a conveyer belt to decide I might want to get my butt back in school. I know she was relieved, though she never gave me the “I told you so,” speech.
She was a strong and decent human being and would do about anything for anybody. She always wanted to be something special and I hate that she never figured out that “something special” was exactly what she was.
I miss the long talks about everything in the universe we used to have. She would ask my opinion on any number of topics even when I was a child and would always listen and respect what I had to say, even if she didn’t agree with it. She never taught me racism or greed or hatred of any kind for anybody. She knew my heart was as soft as my will was strong and loved that about me. She encouraged my generous streak even though I would sometimes give things away that she thought I should have kept. She knew I just couldn’t stand to hold on to something I thought would make someone else happy. She was beautiful, though I don’t think she ever believed that, and she was wise.
I will miss her for the rest of my life but she is always with me. I spread her ashes in my garden and I did keep a few material things she gave me. They really weren’t necessary though. The older I get the more likely I am to see her face when I look in the mirror. Of that I am glad. We are the continuance of all our ancestors. She taught me that. To see her slightly crooked smile and the mirror of her lazy eye when I see my own face is simply as it should be. She continues with me always.
