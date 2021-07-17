Where are you from?
Every now and then I like to give my column space to someone who has written something I believe will touch the hearts and minds of my readers and help them see themselves in a way they may not have seen before.
This week I gladly give my space to an 11 year old young man who’s writing has impressed and moved me with his words.
I’m sure many of you are familiar with a writing assignment that has been going around for a few years now. It is based on a George Ella Lyon poem entitled “Where I’m from.” Students are asked to read the poem and write their own version based on their own lives.
The poem below was written as part of one such assignment and I believe you will all recognize where he is from as so many share a very similar perspective.
This week I introduce you to Avery Stewart, son of Greg and Danielle Stewart. Remember his name. I expect this wont be the last you’ll hear of him.
Where I’m From
By: Avery Stewart
I am from piano; from Lysol and Clorox.
I am from the water under the house when it rains,
From the smell of clean air.
I am from the big pine tree, the needles that fall from it.
I am from Christmas and Easter,
From Greg and Danielle Stewart.
I am from talkers and secret teller.
From, “You ain’t worth a dime! “ and “Get your hind end over here.”
I am from church and worship songs.
I’m from London, Annville and Mckee,
Creamed corn and juicy fried chicken.
From the memory my Papaw lost, the things he couldn’t remember,
And the kidneys they took out of my Nonna.
I am from the basement at my Mamaw’s house,
Filled with old photos, and the pictures hanging on her wall.
A bunch of faces I’ve never seen before,
And some faces that are familiar, but aren’t alive anymore.
I am from the people who fell before I could grow.
Maybe his words will inspire you to think on your own life and where you’re from. I hope it touches and inspires you as it has me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.