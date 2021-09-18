Skin Deep
It seems I’ve been finding quite a bit of philosophy growing in my orchard this year. Last week has been no exception. It’s was apple picking time for one of my trees and that was exciting, given that it’s the first year I’ve had a real harvest.
I didn’t spray anything on my trees this year so many of the apples have cedar apple rust on them. This is caused by a spore produced by blooming galls on cedar trees. It gets into the air and can land on fruit trees, causing a bit of a fungal growth that makes rusty patches on the apples. It in no way hurts the flavor of the apple, it just means they don’t look as pretty as the picture perfect ones we’ve come to accept as the standard of apple beauty. For whatever reason people have set up this ridiculous world where everything, even apples, are expected to live up to a picture perfect standard and anything that doesn’t is judged as not worthy of our attention.
That’s true for apples and it’s true for people. In my opinion this shallow judgment alone has caused so much waste and anxiety that we really should think about changing our minds about it.
We throw away enough food on any given day in the U.S. alone to feed all the hungry people in the world. A lot of that is produce that doesn’t quite cut it because of slight imperfections. It may not be shaped quite “right” or might have some blemish or discoloration or some other small flaw. Tons of such produce are just tossed.
Growing up, if we had thrown out food that just didn’t look like it came from a magazine, we would have starved to death. We, as a society, have gone too far in creating an idealized version of everything from apples to human beings and, in so doing, we are wasting so much of what is truly good about life.
I know people of all kinds, types, shapes, sizes and colors and I know that many of these people are suffering from various degrees of anxiety trying to live up to a standard of beauty and worthiness that isn’t based on anything real. They are judged by their society as being less valuable because of surface level things that have no real meaning.
I’ll just use myself as an example. I’m short, therefore less valuable. I have acne scars from my youth, therefore less valuable. I now have wrinkles, gray hair and scars, therefore less valuable. I’m a little thicker around the middle than I was in my youth – less valuable. Our vehicle has road rust – less valuable. Our house is an old frame house that needs structural work – less valuable. I could go on and on just about myself.
Now, I have a bit of a tendency to reject such notions and have learned to value myself based on things that aren’t as arbitrary and capricious as social norms but a lot of people really suffer from such judgments and waste countless hours and dollars trying to meet them. Some people really come to think of themselves as less valuable in comparison to those who, by fortune of genetics or money or corrective surgeries, more closely resemble the “picture perfect people” that mostly don’t exist.
If you trace all of these standards to their real root you’ll find every single one of them is based in the money that is to be made by getting people to judge themselves as not quite good enough so they’ll spend big chunks of their hard earned dollars consuming products to “fix” things that aren’t really wrong in the first place.
Shouldn’t we be measuring our worth and the worth of others on deeper things?
Shouldn’t we worry more about whether or not someone is kind than whether or not they have perfect hair and skin? Shouldn’t we worry more about what someone’s hands may be creating than whether or not their fingers are wrapped with gold. Shouldn’t we care more about where we are going than what car we drive, more about the quality of our lives than the quantity of things we have managed to accumulate? Shouldn’t we measure our worth by things that make a measurable difference in the world around us instead of by the thing for which society tells us we don’t measure up?
I’m happy with my apples, rust and all. Once I step away from the false idea of what an apple “should be” I can see the beauty of the various color patterns on their slightly rusty skin. Once I step away from the false idea of what my fellow humans “should” look like, I can see the beauty in the various forms, sizes, shapes and skin tones that make up the natural human world. I think I probably see the world as a far more beautiful place because of that stepping away. I think you might too. Just try to see the beauty of what actually is without comparing it to some false idea of what it should be. Chances are, you’ll be happier in your own skin, rust and all.
