In the Short Rows – Vaccines and Victory
The shot that won the American Revolution
On a Summer Sunday in 1764, in the muddy square in front of the meetinghouse in Salisbury, Connecticut, a revolutionary act took place. It was here that Ethan Allen, who would come to be a prominent figure in the movement that led to independence, received vaccination against Small Pox, in defiance of local religious and legal strictures of the time. He received the “shot” at the hands of one Dr. Thomas Young. At the time inoculation consisted of placing a small amount of puss from an infected person into a small incision on Ethan Allen’s arm. After five days of a mild case of the pox it was generally the result that the recipient would then be immune to any more life threatening infection.
Years later General George Washington himself would require such vaccination of all men who were to fight in the Revolutionary war. At the time, Small Pox was killing more combatants than the war itself and men were afraid to enlist for fear of catching the dreaded pox. Knowing protection was available led to more recruits and a stronger force. Britain had been inoculating its soldiers for years and their immunity had given them an edge over American troops until this step was taken.
Flash Forward 256 years to December 2020. Having come through months of fear and facing dire illness and the death, so far, of over a quarter of a million Americans at the hands of a modern global plague, we find ourselves at a place where a vaccine is not just on the horizon, but in hand. Two vaccines showing over 94% effectiveness against Covid 19 are, today awaiting emergency FDA approval. Once this approval comes, doses of the vaccines will begin to be available to the most vulnerable among us – the elderly in long term care facilities and front line medical staff who have worked, struggled and, in some cases, died caring for Covid 19 patients. What we all get for Christmas this year is knowledge that we now have this struggle against the pandemic in the short rows.
Probably not everyone reading this is familiar with the phrase, “in the short rows,” but anybody who ever hoed a field growing up knows exactly what I’m talking about. Finally getting into the short rows was a sign that your work would soon be over. You could see the water bucket in the shade from there and knew that relief from the dirt and stifling heat would soon be at hand.
I also know that not everybody is greeting the news of an upcoming vaccine with the same sense of relief. There is fear out there and misinformation. And, as was true 256 years ago, there is even religious resistance. Some are saying now, as they did then, that it is a slap in the face of God not to simply depend on faith for protection. I understand these points of view but, given history, I cannot agree with them. We were endowed not only with inalienable rights but, with the intelligence to work our way through many of the hurdles we have faced as a species and as a people. To me, to turn our backs on science in this arena while embracing it in everything from cell phones to cancer treatments may show a greater lack of faith in our god given faculties, and thus in God, than refusing sound medical treatment when it comes to the current vaccines ever could.
256 years ago there was a choice presented to people in the birth throes of this nation. We are fortunate that the choice was made, even against the resistance of the day, to embrace what hope science could offer. As we battle this pandemic today we are being offered the same choice. Our earliest founding fathers made the choice to err, if it was error, on the side of life, not the side of fear. History has shown that their choice was indeed not an error. The history books of the future will also show what the end results of our choices will be. Let us choose life over fear.
