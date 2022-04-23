Signs of Spring
The rollercoaster weather of Spring is still with us. We’ll have temps in the 50s during the day and 30s at night for the next couple days but it will be 80 degrees by this weekend. Some of my apple trees are in full bloom and I’m still worrying about that late freeze that could take the crop. I recently found myself sitting at the kitchen table cutting up seed potatoes into a 5 gallon bucket for the umpteenth time in my life. Raspberry plants purchased through our extension office are ready to go in the ground the minute I have the ground ready for them and we’re picking up our free hazelnut trees from the Jackson County Conservation District today. Plus, I’ve ordered a couple shagbark hickory trees and red mulberry trees to add to our tiny little food forest this year. All of these things are sure signs of spring and they make me happy.
There are other signs of spring this year that don’t fill me with the same warm fuzzy feeling and they’re blooming along every roadside. They are brightly colored and attention grabbing. They bloom every 2-4 years and the fruit that comes from them is sometimes sweet but sometimes bitter and we never know which until later. I am, of course, talking about all the political signs for all the upcoming elections. Don’t get me wrong, I know all the candidates want to get their names out there and let people know they’re running but the signs are a bit of an eye sore in my opinion and they really don’t help me much when making my decision about who should fill the offices of Sheriff or Property Assessor, etc. Sometimes a candidate will run an ad that tells me a little more about them and sometimes there is a candidate’s forum where one might get a bit more information about the candidates skills and abilities but usually we’re just guessing about who might be right for the job. So much of campaigning is based on slogans and mottos meant to convince people the candidate shares their values and that’s all well and good but it seems there should be more meat to the information provided. Sure “Conservative, Christian, Republican” may give me a warm fuzzy feeling if I happen to consider myself the same thing but is that really enough to put someone in an office, say Property Assessor, if it also happens they can’t Math very well? All of it seems so shallow. Everywhere I look I see “God, Guts, Guns and Glory” but what I don’t know, can’t know from a sign, is how you serve the God of Love I was taught to believe in, if you have the guts to really dig into the issues plaguing our people, if your love of guns is also balanced with a deep sense of personal responsibility, and Glory, well glory never grew a hill of beans or comforted the lonely, sick and grieving, as far as I know. I want to know WHO these people are and how they walk through their lives. I want a Sheriff who truly believes in the equality of all people, who will protect and serve all our citizens without regard to their income bracket or skin tone. I can’t get that information from a sign along the road and, unfortunately, since that’s often all we have to go on, we just have to wait and see if our choices are going to live up to their billing. So many elections end up being just popularity contests and never touch on the candidate’s actual ability to understand and do the job they want so badly.
I find our modern penchant to be swayed and to make decisions based on a few lines of text and some fancy graphics to be deeply troubling. I wish it were just in the political arena but it isn’t. It’s everywhere. From click-bait headlines to engineered Face Book posts, so much of what we receive, information wise, isn’t designed to give us any information at all. It is designed to get us to respond, often on an emotional level, without ever really thinking about the issues beneath the surface. It’s really the issues we should be talking about not who raised the most money or has the biggest billboard.
We have a lot of issues here in the county and across the country that can’t be solved with slogans and popularity contests. We need to know more about a candidate than if they’re a likable person who goes to church every Sunday. We need to know who is and who isn’t qualified to take on the enormous tasks at hand once the votes are all tallied and the swearing in is done.
I’ll vote, of course. It is my responsibility as a citizen to do my best to choose leaders who are capable and competent, beyond religious affiliation or sunny disposition. I’ll spend the time between now and the elections trying to learn as much as I can about each candidate before making my decisions. We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions and the better informed that decision is, the more likely the outcome will be a better one for all involved.
