Did you eat, yet?
I’ve spent the last several weeks, in my odd hours off, working up the fruits of this years labor. I’ve made applesauce and apple butter, wild grape jam and pear butter. I’ll soon have enough persimmons gathered to make a pie or two from my one producing persimmon tree. I have quite a few young persimmon trees but it will be a few years before they produce a crop. By then I’ll have far more than the handful of hazelnuts we gathered this year as well as pecans and pawpaws if all goes well.
Some might think I’m a little silly to be growing myself so much work and some days, when I’m up to my elbows in apple peelings, I might tend to agree. But, for the most part, I’m fully grateful that I have received such bounty for my labors.
I’ve also grown most of my own kitchen herbs this year and I have ginger growing in pots that I’ll protect through the winter so I’ll have my own, ready to cut fresh or dry and grind for those dried apple stack cakes and apple pies and the Asian dishes I so love to prepare and consume.
I’ve mentioned before that I don’t spend a lot of money on material things but I do love good food and I love knowing where that food comes from. When it comes from just outside my door I can be sure it contains nothing but sun and rain and good sweet earth.
Food has always been a big part of Appalachian culture, not just the growing and the making of it but the sharing of it as well. Quite a bit of the fruits of my labors will be shared with others this year as Christmas gifts. I also love to cook for other people. I can remember growing up that it was hard to go visit anyone without them offering to feed you and, quite often, they wouldn’t take no for an answer. They might not have much to go around but that didn’t matter. It was important to their hearts and to their dignity to be able to share some part of what they had. It might be a full-blown meal or it might be a piece of ham on a cold biscuit. That didn’t matter either. It was a way to say, “I’m glad to see you and you matter to me.”
I don’t think that habit of sharing food is particular to this region or to this country. I think the sharing of food goes back about as far as humanity goes back and I think it has always been a way to say, “I’m glad to see you and you matter to me.” I’ve been to other places in the US and I’ve been to places outside the US. I’ve also met a lot of people who “aren’t from around here.” I’ve found that, when it gets right down to it, the sharing of that basic life giving sustenance is a universal language we all speak and understand. There are all kinds of foods labeled “comfort food” but my favorite comfort food has always been food that is shared. Culturally, sharing food is one of the best ways of learning more about people we don’t know much about. Our food is so bound up in our stories that it’s impossible to share food without telling something of our story and learning something about someone else’s.
I love soup beans and cornbread because I grew up eating them. They are part of my story. Knowing that tells you more about me than you would think at first glance. Soup beans weren’t usually what the more “well to do” people were eating on a regular basis. The fact that most of the people in the county still eat soup beans and cornbread tells you most people in the county, whatever their social status might be now, didn’t come from well to do folks and haven’t for generations. That’s actually true of most of the food you might “go out” to eat. The fare served in Mexican, Italian or Asian restaurants is usually the food that is most commonly eaten by people from those countries who aren’t well to do, and haven’t been for generations. And that tells us that most people from most places aren’t well to do. Most people everywhere are making do with what they have and sharing it with others. A lot gets made of our differences, I know. Every week somebody is telling us to worry about people who don’t look like us or don’t come from same place we come from. But, when you scrape away all the trappings that seem to make us different and get down to the dinner table, it seems to me we are serving from the same hearts to feed the same tomorrows. I hope we will all learn eventually to break bread together because, beyond hatred and fear, there is much to be gained by welcoming all those who come to us by saying, “Did you eat, yet?”
