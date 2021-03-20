Pandemic
Minutes felt like hours while we waited for some word.
Would a loved one now pass from us or would our prayers be heard?
There was panic in the voice of those who feared that they
Or someone so loved by them might not make it through the day.
When would the day be brighter? When would the morning break?
When would the curse be lifted? When would time ease the ache
Of the millions isolated with no hand to hold,
No smile to part the gathering clouds, as the reaper took his toll.
The things we took for granted, that company, that touch,
Those gathered celebrations became the things we missed so much.
The people we’d abandoned in our thoughts and deeds
Came to be a true reflection of our very human needs.
Weeks and months dragged on an on without a grandchild’s hug.
We worried, watched and waited, pacing patterns in the rug.
Holidays were cancelled as we faced the days alone.
From the church no hymns did echo, pews as silent as a stone.
Who would be the next among us to leave their life for death?
Who would be the next to draw that final shaking breath?
How could we stand against it? How could we stand at all?
What word would come to silence the bearers and the pall?
We held on to each other in whatever way we could.
We tried to do for neighbors all the things we knew we should.
In the darkness of the hours we tried to hold a light.
For those who lost all vision, we tried to share our sight.
The night was long, but morning came and birds began to sing
The winter was the longest wait but did give way to Spring.
The fear and dread and worry that lingered oh so long
Did finally fall to hope and abandon sorrow’s song.
We may be better for the burden, stronger for the grace.
Maybe now we will remember how dear we hold each face,
Each word of hope and comfort, each simple meal we share.
If we have learned love’s lesson, there is no cross we cannot bear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.