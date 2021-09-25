Time Machine
The Boy’s 60th Birthday is tomorrow. Over the weekend we had a small family dinner to celebrate the occasion. I had shopped and shopped for the perfect gift since I love gift giving and taking the time to think about the person and what might surprise and delight them. I’d actually ordered and received his present three weeks ago and it was killing me not to give it to him so I was relieved when the day finally arrived. I had been telling him for the last three weeks that I’d bought him a time machine and once he opened it and put it to it’s purpose he had to agree.
I’m sure a lot of you remember the old suitcase style “record players” of our youth. The one I had was a green plastic one. I loved it and played the few records we had over and over. Technology has moved along and now listening to music is slick and quick and high tech with surround sound and pitch correction etc. etc. There are a thousand options to choose as to how your music comes to you but none of them hold the power for me of the weight of that old LP, lifting the arm of the record player and setting it down on the track and letting the sound carry me away.
Well, they’re making them again and that was the time machine I bought for the Boy’s Birthday. The one he had in his youth was blue so I got a blue one and got a few albums to go with it. I knew he would love it and I knew it would transport him back in time and it did. Last night, after the company had left and the dishes were cleaned up he put on an old Blues album and we just sat in the living room next to each other and listened. The sound was clear and clean and exactly like the sound of our youth (minus all the scratching sounds on the old records that had been passed around from hand to hand for years.) It was mesmerizing. Our dog, who had only ever heard us play music live in the living room or heard it on the television, was completely weirded out by the music and voices coming from nowhere she could see, like it was ghost music. She wouldn’t come into the room no matter how we coaxed her.
Of course it was kind of like ghost music to us as well. Closing my eyes and listening I could almost feel like I was that little girl again, listening to “Spinning Wheel” over and over again until my family wanted to kill me. I wouldn’t have been surprised to open my eyes and find myself in the old house I grew up in. I expect he was having a similar experience from the far away look that came over him from time to time. The ghosts of who we were and of all the people that used to be part of our lives all those years ago seemed to huddle around us as if the sound had summoned them and they wanted to listen too. Some things just have the power to recall us to our past days and let us remember what it felt like to be there. They reconnect us to moments, people and experiences we may have thought we’d lost but the truth is we carry all of that with us. It just takes the right sort of time machine to carry us right back.
We’ll make a permanent spot for it in the bedroom and buy some of the old albums we loved when we were young and from time to time we’ll put a record on and just let ourselves commune with the ghosts of simpler times when the world wasn’t quite so chaotic and, even when it was, there was the comfort of that old record player to soothe our weary minds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.