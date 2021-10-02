A Curious Age
I told the Boy the other day that I really expected to be older by this age and he agreed. I’ll be 58 in just a few months and he just celebrated the big 60 but it seems we aren’t as old as we were expecting, based on our experience I’m sure with those we considered elders when we were growing up.
I was out in the back yard shucking the last of this year’s sweet corn when it occurred to me to think about my age. I don’t do that very often. I tend to just live through the days and years without giving much thought to numbers. When it occurred to me that I will be 60 myself in just a couple years I was kind of taken aback by the fact. I know the gray hair and wrinkles should have clued me in but then I also don’t tend to spend a lot of time thinking about what I look like. Most of my thinking time is spent thinking about what I’m doing, or what I’m curious about at any given moment or just thinking about thinking itself. So, by my calculations I guess I’m going to be an elder myself before I know it and well before I get a handle on the wisdom of the ages I always thought elders were supposed to possess. I’m not at all sure that all those years thinking about things has prepared me for elder status. While a lot of my questions down through the years have led to answers, all those answers have led me to more questions than I started out with. I’m not sure I’ll be ready when all the young people line up around me hilltop to seek my wisdom. But, I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen anyway so I can probably relax and just keep writing about the things I think about and hope a few of them make a few others think about some of the things I think about. That’s probably the true role of an elder anyway so maybe I’ve been practicing pretty much my whole life and I can just slide right into that elder role in a couple years without missing a beat.
It does all make me wonder though about all the elders I’ve sought advice from over the years. I expect now that they didn’t feel any more prepared for the role than I do and were just doing their best based on experiences they had and lessons they learned. Some of the advice I gleaned was pure gold and really helped me on my journey. Some of it was not so great and didn’t work out and that makes sense to me now.
We tend to make two mistakes, I think, when dealing with our elders. We tend to either discount and devalue them because we don’t think they can relate to our lives or we hold them is such high regard that we believe every word they say and try to act on it whether or not it makes any real sense. Both of those things do a disservice to both ourselves and our elders. In the first instance, such an attitude has led to treating those “of a certain age” as though they were disposable, to be put aside never bothered with. This has cost us a great deal that could have been learned from them. The second instance has often led us to upholding traditions that were passed down for generations but that do us and society in general no good. I grew up in Jackson County so I know that traditional attitudes toward races and religions and lifestyles from “outside” have cost us a great deal of understanding of our fellow man. When we set our hearts against others based on nothing but tradition we cost ourselves company on that common ground we all share.
As with most things, the answer lies somewhere between the two. Our elders, as I’m coming to understand on a personal level, are people, just like you and me. Some of their lives have been extraordinary and some of them ordinary and neither one of those things has made that life any more or less valuable than the other. All of those lives have been rich with experience and some of them have been spent learning lessons that we would do well to remember. It would be a great loss to discount the value of those who have been about living longer than we have and it would be a great loss to give up our own ability to think for ourselves and bow to tradition for the sake of tradition.
By all means, respect your elders and, by all means, listen to what they have to say but remember, your life and experience also count so if their story doesn’t quite match up with the one you’re trying to write, that’s ok. They are people too and probably had their own moment, shucking corn or otherwise, when they suddenly realized they were about to become elders and thought to themselves, “What a curious age.”
