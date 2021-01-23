In Praise of Unsung Heroes – The Jackson County Health Department
I distinctly remember being quite a young girl when I stood in line at the Jackson County Health Department to receive my polio vaccine. It came on a little sugar cube. I had grown up hearing the stories of iron lung wards and people being stricken lame by that disease. Already interested in everything, it was a very interesting day for me. That may be why I remember it so vividly.
So many things have changed in Jackson County and in McKee since that day. Buildings are gone, businesses closed and replaced with other things. Hardly anything looks the same anymore. Yet, standing there, non-descript and relatively unchanging is the Jackson County Health Department. There aren’t many in this county who don’t know exactly where it is. It has been there as long as I can remember and may well be there long after I’m not around anymore. It’s really just a building, as buildings go. The bricks and mortar, the tiles and lights, they are just the shell. The heart of that place is, was and always will be the people who have worked there over the years. They are truly heroes and have been all along.
Those halls and rooms have seen countless children, mothers and fathers receiving care and caring over the years. Clinics and Doctors have come and gone but the primary source of medical care for a large number of Jackson Countians has long been found in that simple brick building, staffed by some of the best people on the planet.
Our Health Department is the smallest in the district but that doesn’t stop it from being a mighty force for good in our community. It may be that those who do not depend on the Health Department for their medical needs don’t understand the scope of services offered there. From childhood immunizations to colon cancer screenings, birth control, family and nutrition counseling, food programs for women with infants and children, etc, etc, etc, the Jackson County Health Department does it all. Not too long ago, before I had insurance, I was ill, I was scared and I needed a mammogram. There was no way I could afford it. They made sure I received what I needed. They do it all mostly quietly, in the background and without praise or recognition. These are medical professionals who could be plying their trade anywhere. They could be making more money and working fewer hours. But they have chosen a career of service to their community. While some medical jobs, even here in the county, are seen as more “important”, and carry with them more prestige and status, there is no doubt that our Health Department has always been the bedrock foundation of healthcare here.
And now there is a pandemic. Now they struggle through their own fear and worry while continuing to provide caring and quality healthcare to their community. They are on the frontline everyday. In the last few weeks they have begun vaccinating for Covid 19 and their job has just become more difficult and more important at the same time. They are consummate jugglers though. Even when they want to lay down the task and go home, they stick by us. Even when the public (see ME) asks more of them than they are capable of giving, they stick by us.
I have always been grateful to them for being there and I know many of you are as well. We may not think about them much. That’s the way of things. We only think of such things when we need them then they fade into the background again.
So, I want to publically thank them for all they do for us. Thank you Bethany Dezarn, Lisa Brown, Sherry Banks, Brenda Cole, Ashley Cavins, Carolyn Wilder, Mary Ward,
Stephanie Thomas, Mindy Hogsed, Katrina Webb, Shawn Reynolds, Angie Hacker and Sarah Bowman. And thank you to all who have worked there in the past, providing care to those who might not have received it otherwise. You are a credit to your community and to the human race. I know you’re worn out and worn down. I know if feels some days like everybody wants something from you and nobody seems to want to give anything back. I know you’ve wept and worried for us and I’ve seen the deep concern and caring in your work-worn eyes. Thank you. I wish I could say enough but there aren’t that many words in the dictionary.
As for those of us who drive by everyday, hardly thinking of all the work that goes on in that little brick building, maybe it’s time we spared a thought for the work and lives of those inside. If you find yourself driving by and you have reason to be thankful for this place, these people and the services they provide, give them a simple honk of your horn to let them know they matter to you. Make their thankless tasks feel a little less thankless. It matters to let people know they matter.
