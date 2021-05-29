An Apple for the Teacher
I was 14 and a freshman at Jackson County High School when I sheepishly walked into Carolyn Dockery’s senior Advanced Composition class. Nellie Cole, my freshman English teacher had decided after one semester that I had no business in Freshman English and had sent me to study with the big kids. I was terrified. I had always wanted to learn how to “really write” but I certainly wasn’t emotionally prepared to jump that far. I felt like I still needed training wheels and I had no idea what would be expected of me. I certainly didn’t feel up to the task. Mrs. Dockery (now Pennington) accepted me with open arms and made me feel like I belonged there. Despite my fears and despite trying too hard, I learned a great deal from that class. I probably learned more from both the enthusiasm and the gentle grace with which she approached writing and life in general. Within a couple weeks I was in love with the class and deeply impressed with the woman in question. I actually wrote her an Ode which I shyly gave her the last day of class. She may still have it.
Flash forward 40 some odd years to the present.
In the last couple years, I have reconnected with Carolyn and we are at the beginning of what I think we both might call a deep friendship. This week I had the honor of writing the story of her new book. It was not without trepidation that I approached the task of telling her story. It seemed odd to both of us I think that I, after all these years, should be interviewing her and writing about her journey to becoming a published author. It is hard to write about a teacher without feeling you’re being graded but, as is her way, she met the first draft with the same enthusiasm and gentle grace that she would have 40ish years ago. She gave clarifications and constructive criticism and great praise to the parts she found worthy of such. I felt like I passed Advanced Composition with an A this time instead of the B- my fear and lack of confidence brought me last time. In my mind it was like living in two different times at once and I occasionally had a hard time deciding if I should be getting ready to go to lunch with my husband or lining up for the cafeteria.
When we are young we tend to put our teachers on a pedestal. We may love them or hate them but we tend to hold them in our minds in a spot that is “greater than” where we think we ourselves have merited. This was the case with Carolyn and I. At the tender age of 14, I could not imagine her as ever being weak or unsure of herself. She seemed the soul of poise and self-control. Every word seemed to drop from her mouth like wisdom from on high. I’m sure she will chuckle as she reads this. It is difficult for us to see the humanity inside when all we know of someone is what they put forth in the classroom.
Since Carolyn and I reconnected I have gained a deeper picture and a deeper appreciation for the woman. I would not change my thoughts about her enthusiasm and gentle grace but I have learned so much more about her humanity, her journey, her doubts, her failings, her accomplishments, her struggle and her strength. My respect for her, while once the automatic respect for authority, has evolved into the deep respect and admiration for a fellow traveler on the journey toward self-awareness and understanding. I see her more clearly now than I ever could have in my younger years and I am grateful that she has chosen to spend some of her time sharing her own story with me. The intervening years have shaped us both and, through trial and trying, we have both achieved a measure of true joy and dignity that no societal role, no matter how lofty, can ever bestow.
So, here’s your apple, Carolyn, and here’s your Ode revisited. Thank you for all those years ago and thank you for lunch last week and thank you for continuing to grow and discover all the things you might yet be. My past would not have been as rich had you not graced it and my future would not hold the promise it does were it not for the sure and certain knowledge that you will be present there as well.
