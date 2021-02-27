Opinions expressed on the Columns Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
United we Stand – The Power of Community
On the seal of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are emblazoned the words, “United we Stand. Divided we Fall.” During the last two weeks of storm after storm and challenge after challenge I have observed the truth of that statement and the fact that we, here in Jackson County, know how to stand united when faced with daunting circumstances. We also gave life to the term “commonwealth” as we pulled together to share what we had to help others come through the storm.
The last week and a half have not been easy on anybody and there are still 413 Jackson County households without power this morning as I write this. Crews are still out on the now muddy hillsides replacing power poles and clearing lines, trying to get through the task of restoring power to everyone. At one point 75+ percent of the residents of our county were without power. Many were without heat and some without food. They had no idea when their power would be restored and the damage from the storm was so extensive there was no way to estimate when repairs might be made. Much of the north end of the county was also without water. The roads being blocked with a thick layer of ice and snow kept many from even getting out to get food, or fuel, or medicine so that sense of powerlessness grew beyond the lights just being out. Most of us, no doubt, sat in a kind of stunned silence for a while, full of dread and fear of the unknown days ahead. Would we be able to stay warm; to feed our selves and our families? Would we be able to get out it time to get the medication necessary to sustain our lives? Where would water come from? The sense of powerlessness grew and hours ticked by.
Then something happened. As we sat there in the dark we slowly rediscovered our real power and remembered that that power is to be found in one another. The county mobilized and began to do what we have always done best when called to do so. We took care of one another.
Neighbor checked on neighbor. Law enforcement, Emergency services, fire departments, road crews, utility workers, schools, churches and many, many individuals got busy doing what they could do. Neighbors helped neighbors cut trees from driveways, brought one another food, firewood, propane, kerosene – whatever was needed. EMS crews got to every house possible to check on those who might be completely isolated and without a way to communicate to the outside world. Water was distributed. Medicine was delivered. Warming centers were opened and people were helped to get to them. Churches opened their doors and prepared food for the hundreds of linemen that were working day and night to restore power. Over and over again I heard “what can I do to help?” People who had power and heat offered warmth, food and hot showers to those not so fortunate. While our own power was out we also received generous offers of a place to stay, a hot meal and a shower.
All division seemed to vanish when faced with our shared humanity and our shared need. We became the angels of our better nature and watched over one another through it all. Nobody cared about politics and the only religion that mattered was loving our neighbor. We stood on icy, frozen ground but it was common ground and on that common ground, together, we made it. We were/are tired, cold, hungry, frazzled and frayed around the edges but we made it and we may well be stronger for it all. If we learned and keep the lesson that true power is made of love maybe we can keep that light alive and shine our way toward a better tomorrow. Maybe, on that common ground we share, we can build a future together. Maybe the wings of the angels of our better nature will carry us beyond these last long days of struggle and remind us, over and over again, that we all do better when we all do better.
