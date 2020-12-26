Out with the old
I know I’m getting just a little bit ahead of myself, this being the Christmas issue but I shared my Christmas memories last week. I, like a lot of people, are more than a little anxious to get 2020 behind us and begin a new year with a little more hope than this year has offered. It has been a “strange old time.” Many of us are worn out by it. And, though we know there isn’t anything really magical about that calendar date, it’s going to feel like we’re moving on to something different and hopefully better than what we’re leaving behind. So, bring on 2021 already.
I would like to take a moment though to pay a bit of homage to 2020. Yes, it has been a very tough year in many ways for most people. We have probably all learned something from it though. Some of us have learned more about ourselves and our strengths and weaknesses than we ever learned in any other 12-month period. Some of us have learned how much we need other people in our lives and how deeply we depend on those human connections to remind us of our own humanity. Some of us have learned how to exercise true compassion and empathy for others.
All of those lessons can be very valuable if we carry them forward into the New Year.
This is always a time of reflection for me; looking back at the old year and forward to the new. I find myself really looking forward to the coming year. With the Vaccine on it’s way, I really think that by summer most of us will be able to return to something closer to normal or, using the lessons we’ve learned, move toward a normal that will better serve us.
As an avowed introvert, I can’t say I’ve suffered as much as others from the lack of gathering with large numbers of people. I have, however, missed gathering with the few close friends and family members that are part of my circle. I’ve missed making music with our band and sharing stories of the lives of those I love and the hugs. I’ve probably missed the hugs more than anything. So, I really look forward to being able to hug my friends and family again. For Christmas I made candy to share and I’m calling these little bits of sweetness “hugs”, to make up for all the hugs I didn’t get to share this year.
I am looking forward to growing things and learning new things and getting to know a few people a little better. I’m so looking forward to getting to spend more time with our grandson Ben. He is a wonder to watch and we’ve missed him greatly over the last several months. It will be a great relief to be able to run and play and laugh with him without worrying about the virus. I look forward to teaching him how to grow flowers and vegetables and taking long walks with him in the woods and playing in creeks and helping him learn all about the world around him. There is something magical about seeing wonder light up in the eyes of a child. It recalls to me my own sense of wonder.
Mostly, I look forward to a time when the constant worry isn’t present - the dread of every trip to the grocery store or pharmacy, the relative calm of not receiving an e-mail from the Health Department every day telling me how many of my fellow Jackson Countians have contracted the virus or that another member of our community has died. I look forward to the end of the imminent threat embodied in every encounter. I look forward to being able to sneeze or have an allergy attack without immediately feeling the need to find a testing site, inform those I’ve been in contact with and wonder how bad it might be.
There will be such a huge sigh of relief going up worldwide that I think the air everywhere will feel lighter and people will come out of those caves of mental and physical isolation ready to embrace life in a way many of them never have.
I wish you all a wonderful New Year, full of hope and promise and joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.