Spring of Promise
I know the New Year started January 1st, but somehow it feels like it’s just beginning. I feel this way every Spring, as though the year doesn’t really start until the frogs start hollering. This year that feeling is even stronger, maybe because the last year was so harsh in so many ways. All that holding my breath every time I got a headache, thinking the virus had somehow found me, has taken it’s toll. They call it pandemic fatigue and that’s a good term for it. I’m tired of talking about it. I’m tired of reading about it. I’m tired of writing about it and I’m tired of living with it all around me. Unfortunately, our exhaustion doesn’t make it go away. But there is hope in this Spring.
Tomorrow, the Boy and I will have our second round of the Moderna vaccine. Two weeks from then we’ll be about as protected as it’s possible to be at this time. I will be able to exhale a bit after that and then it will really feel like a new year. I am expecting some side effects from the second shot but I know quite a few people who have had the virus and it will be nothing compared to that. We will get to see and hug people again, provide they have also been vaccinated. We will get to make music with our band mates again. I have probably missed hugs and music making most of all. That time will be here soon. For now, I busy myself with the tasks of Spring and all its promise of new things.
It’s the time of year when I walk around our place about every day to see what is waking up. To see those new buds start to swell always makes me happy. I remember taking such walks with Mommy when I was a little girl. She could grow anything. I suppose that’s where I caught not only the knack but the love of it. Spring was a special time. It was full of hard work but I don’t remember ever feeling like I was suffering from it. It is still full of hard work but, even though I am sore today from all my Spring preparations, I don’t feel like I’m suffering in the least. My muscles are waking up after a winter of laziness much in the same way the trees and flowers are waking up after a long winter’s sleep. It’s a good feeling and I’m always amazed and, as I get older, a little surprised by how quickly my body gets back into the swing of things. I’m sure the Spring will come when these old bones will have had enough and their protests will be too strong for me to continue the labors I so love. But that year has not yet come. I can still swing a sledge hammer, push a lawn mower, wield pruning shears and drive a grubbing hoe so, for this year at least, I’m good for the season’s labors. I am also more mindful and grateful for my health and strength in light of the knowledge of how many have lost theirs over the last year. I am more in love with life, I suppose, because the light of it has sat so closely in my mind with the dread of illness and the shadow of death. The closeness of the two has made the light shine brighter to my mind’s eye. I just want to hug every spring thing I see. If you should drive by and see me hugging an apple tree, think nothing of it. I’m just being grateful for all the things that are wishing me a happy New Year by waking up and reminding me that life is a miracle every day.
