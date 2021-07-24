The Lost Sheep
"Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Does he not leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, `Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.”
I’m going to keep this week’s column short because I have already used up most of the words I know in writing this weeks article on Jackson County’s own lost sheep who will be returned to us after 77 years.
It occurred to me while I was constructing the story in my head over the weekend that people have a way of giving their whole hearts to those who are lost. Let a notice go out that a child has been lost or an elderly person or pretty much anyone and we’ll stop what we’re doing, form search parties, inform others, reach out to one another and help in whatever way we can to bring our lost one home. We get lost in our own lives all the time and forget about one another but the minute we realize one of us is lost we suddenly remember that we all belong to one another and start behaving accordingly.
Now, people get lost in all kinds of ways all the time. They don’t necessarily go missing in the classic sense. People get lost in drugs, despair, poverty, medical struggles, the loneliness of old age and isolation. Most of the time we don’t know they are lost because it doesn’t have the drama of a missing person report. Most of the time they might not even be aware that they are lost.
It might be a good idea to look inside ourselves and around us and see who might be missing in a very real way though they are still walking around in our midst. Maybe we can reach out to them and remind them they are here with us and we care about them. It may be wise if we find that it is we ourselves who are lost that we call out and let people know that we cannot find our way alone anymore.
I believe we can help each other find the way home before we are at the mercy of wolves. I believe that is in keeping with the teachings of the carpenter quoted above. I believe that, deep inside, we are all as good as he hoped we were.
