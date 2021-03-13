The Peace of Wild Things
“When despair for the world grows in me
and I wake in the night at the least sound
in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,
I go and lie down where the wood drake
rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.
I come into the peace of wild things
who do not tax their lives with forethought
of grief. I come into the presence of still water.
And I feel above me the day-blind stars
waiting with their light. For a time
I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.” ~Wendell Berry
I grew up outside of Sand Gap, down Walkers Branch Road. The land my grandfather left his daughters was surrounded by the Daniel Boone National Forest, my back yard. Just beyond the pig pen and the gardens the land was wild. Though it had all been stripped of timber at the turn of the last century there were many large trees there to replace those that had been lost. They were not the “three man across” trees that had previously grown there but to a child’s eye they were huge and ancient. Among them dwelled birds of all kinds, squirrels, rabbit, fox and even the occasional bob cat, though much of those had been hunted or driven out by the fear of farmers and homesteaders. There were stories of panther, wolf and bear from just a generation back, but in my experience there was no sign of them anymore, for the same reason. Still, for me, it was a wild place and a place of peace.
As I grew up in three rooms with 4 siblings and two adults, one might imagine that the noise of humans would get too loud for anyone from time to time. When the din of people would fill my ears and brain to overflowing I would slip off to the woods to seek that peace. I had a favorite spot where there grew a huge oak tree, the base of which would be decorated with wild violets in the spring. They would dance in the dappled sunlight and lift my spirits. Nearby there was a tree with a low “saddle” limb. I would climb up to this limb and stretch out. While my walking to the spot had caused the wildlife to scatter and hide, it wouldn’t be long after I assumed my perch and got still that the birds and squirrels and other critters that peopled the place would resume what they were doing. There was a particular squirrel that lived in a tree near mine who would come out and stretch his self out on the limb in much the same way I was stretched out on mine. It made me feel welcome there and my mind would ease. I would stay for as long as I thought my absence from the house wouldn’t cause worry, soaking in all the peace I could to carry back with me. When things got noisy I could close my eyes and be there in my mind, in the peace of wild things.
Last night I had one of those nights where my brain woke me up at 3:30 a.m. and wouldn’t let me go back to sleep. I lay there in the silence, not tense really just wakeful. On such nights I always reach with my mind for the woods and that peace of memory. It seemed hard to reach last night. Then the two puppies we are raising came out from under the bed and began quietly playing with one another and with one of my socks. They are just 4 weeks old and have just begun to play. I looked down at them at my mind once again touched the peace of wild things. They had no thought of what trouble might come tomorrow. Their only thought was to be and to play. It calmed my mind and, about an hour before the alarm clock was set to wake me, I eased back into sleep and dreamed of violets and squirrels and the welcome of wild places. When I woke this morning, tired from the interrupted sleep, I still carried with me that sense of peace and it is with me still. I hope that in the turmoil of your days, you may also find that place of peace, whatever it may be for you, and be free.
