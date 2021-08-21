Of Briars and Philosophy
Some of you might have found yourselves asking from time to time, “Why the Briar Philosopher.” Well, I did borrow the column name from my father, who once wrote a column by the same name for the Berea Citizen. I kind of inherited the name. He and I never actually discussed why he chose that name but I can tell you why I chose to use it. It speaks to two things that are very important to me. I’ll share them with you.
Of Briars: Being born and raised in Kentucky I’ve been called a Briar most all my life but that’s not the only reason for the title. There were a lot of briars of the plant variety in Kentucky and I did hop, stomp, trample and hoe more of them than I sometimes care to remember. I learned to have a great deal of respect for briars over the years.
Briars are tough, resilient, adaptable plants. They’re good at surviving just about anything. You may knock them down but not without a few wounds yourself and they don’t usually stay down for long. They’re a lot like the people who make up the backbone of this country – the common folks, those who keep finding a way to make it even when life throws obstacles in their way. Briars don’t give up and they don’t give in, even when it’s temping. So, I’ve never been offended when someone accuses me of being one. I just smile and say, “thank you”.
I know a lot of people who are briars – people from all over and all walks of life. Briars have a dignity and a determination about them that’s hard to mistake once you learn to recognize it. When you find yourself amongst a bunch of people who are actually getting things done, look around. You just might be in a briar patch and you just might be one yourself.
Of Philosophy: Philosophy is defined as “the critical study of fundamental beliefs”, which in Briar language means, “what we think, what we know and what we think we know.”
For a very long time Philosophy has been considered the stompin’ grounds of academics and intellectuals (some of whom are simply educated beyond the level of their intelligence). Its almost as if nobody thinks about what life is all about unless they have three or four letters after their name.
That’s just silly of course. Some of the best Philosophy I’ve ever heard has come from the Briars of this world, people for whom thinking about what life is all about is more than just a mental exercise. For Briars, trying to figure out what it’s all about, what we should do and who we should be is part of who we are and has often meant the difference between “makin’ it” and failing.
Remember I said, “Briars don’t give up and they don’t give in”. They do fail and make mistakes just like everybody else. But in Briar Philosophy you don’t get to use failure as an excuse not to get up and try again, and again, and again.
This column will be about a little bit of everything. Some will like it. Some will hate it and some won’t feel one way or the other about it. That’s the way it is with everything we do in life. Eventually you have to quit worrying about how other people see you, put on your real face, look in the mirror and see who’s really in there. People will always judge, but they can only define who we are if we let them. I’ve never much sought out the approval of other people. You might have guessed that about me already. I try to live my life with respect and dignity and hope to receive respect and dignity in return. That happens sometimes and sometimes it doesn’t. Either way, I’ll keep my thorns and my stubborn habit of continuing to grow. People will adjust.
