Hope is where the Heart is
Saturday the Boy and I and our dear friend and band mate Jim “Moose” Morgan had the honor of performing a few songs for the Jackson County Cancer Fund’s “Festival of Hope.” It was a lovely afternoon and a very very very good cause. Unlike a lot of larger organizations that sometimes come into counties such as ours to raise money for such things, the funds raised by the Jackson County Cancer Fund go directly to people in Jackson County who are battling cancer. This is one of the things that makes me proud of our county and of our people. When a community comes together for a good cause you can count on our people giving all they can, even if they don’t have a lot themselves.
I love being out amongst people who are enjoying themselves while making good things happen in their community. It was good to see so many folks out and about, having a bite to eat, visiting with friends and neighbors and just joining in the fellowship that a true sense of community provides. I’m not good at social situations myself but I really enjoy watching other people. I’m just more than a tad shy and introverted and I don’t have the gift of gab, when it comes to talking at least. I save my gab for the written word. I sometimes worry that people will think I’m stuck up or arrogant. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’m just not a social butterfly, especially when there are a lot of things going on. I get input overload and have trouble concentrating on anything because my brain is being pulled in too many directions at the same time. So, if you see me out and I don’t come over and say hi, or just smile and move on, it’s not you. It’s me still hiding behind my momma’s apron when people come to visit.
The day went well from what we saw of it. Quite a few members of the community brought their talents to the stage to entertain and inspire the crowd. There was food to be had and fun for the children. Jackson County’s own Charlie Brown was on hand, as usual, acting as MC and keeping things moving along more or less on track.
Those who have survived the scourge of Cancer took their victory laps together. They are bound together by common experience and they bind us all to them with the understanding that none of us are immune to such a disease. After dark the luminaries are placed and lit. These commemorate and honor those who lost their battle, representing the light they still shine in our lives though they have gone on without us.
I am always deeply moved by such things. When we share the struggles and sorrows and joys and triumphs of life it makes it very clear how much we all have in common, despite how the world always tries to divide us along political or religious or social demographic lines. We’re all just trying to make it through this life and we all stand a better chance of doing so if we can all just come together. In some ways even something like Cancer or Covid can bring positive lessons. They do not discriminate when it comes to who may be their victims. Disease doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, black or white, Baptist or Catholic. The fact that you’re human is enough to make you susceptible to them. It should also be true that the fact that you’re human is enough to make you worthy of love and support and help where it is needed when such things come along, as they always do in one form or another in anyone’s life. Sometimes it doesn’t seem it is enough and sometimes people get so busy judging that they forget to love. That isn’t the case with the Jackson County Cancer Fund and those who volunteer their time helping raise money and awareness. They know the road is a rough one for everybody traveling it and they know that all are worthy of whatever help they can give them to help smooth some of the washboards on the road of life.
If anyone would like to give a little to these folks you can send a check
payable to: Jackson County Cancer Fund and mail to Jackson County Cancer Fund – P.O. Box 1250 McKee, KY 40447. If you or a loved one is diagnosed with Cancer please reach out to the Jackson County Cancer Fund for assistance. If someone is diagnosed with cancer, they will need to fill out an application for assistance and have an oncologist statement stating treatment options. Once it is received, a patient services volunteer will review and then the process begins.
I guarantee you can trust that your money will go directly into the hands of those who need it most.
