Ring out the Old
Happy New Year, y’all! I’m proud to still be here sharing my thoughts with you for another year. The last few years have been hard on everybody in a variety of ways. From the pandemic to wild weather and flooding and all things in between, our challenges have seemed unprecedented. I know more than a few of us have felt worn out trying to juggle all the things and stay half way sane at the same time.
Now, we all know there isn’t anything magical about one year closing and another one opening. One day proceeds much as the last no matter what the date on the calendar may be. Much of what may or may not come in 2023 is beyond our control.
As is always the case, however, the fact is that we always have the power to change ourselves, our attitudes, our responses and our outlooks. I suppose that’s why many people choose to make resolutions come New Year. Usually these resolutions have to do with health, diet, exercise, travel and things of that nature. And, as we all know, those resolutions don’t seem to have much staying power because, as mentioned above, not much really changes from one day to the next unless we dedicate ourselves to making those changes. I didn’t suddenly wake up this morning with more will power than I had yesterday when it comes to staring down temptation in the form of a cheesecake.
I think part of the problem is that we try to tackle big things without addressing the “small” things first. The problem isn’t the cheesecake, or my waistline or my willingness to try and overcome. The problem in this instance is that one word, “willpower.” Most of the resolutions that will go by the wayside over the next month or so will fall because of that one word. Many of us will beat ourselves up over it and feel like we’ve failed for a day or two before we slide back into the same old pattern until we resolve to change again come next year.
What if we try to tackle the root of the problem? What if we resolve to try to gain more control over ourselves in all aspects of our life? In truth, no matter how many material possessions one might acquire the only thing one can ever hope to truly own is themselves. It’s not an easy thing to do. By the time we have even a few years under our belt we’ve accumulated so many habits and behaviors and coping mechanisms that it’s really hard to even know who we really are underneath all of it, let alone exert personal control over any of it.
My own favorite ancient philosopher, Socrates, once said that the beginning of everything is to “Know Thyself.” It’s true. It is impossible to truly own yourself, your thoughts, decisions, behaviors, until you truly know who you are. It takes a lot of digging, a lot of internal reflection and, quite often, a lot of discomfort to come face to face with yourself and accept who you really are without a lot of self-judgment. But, that’s the beginning of discovering that illusive thing called willpower. Once you get any kind of handle at all on who you are you can begin work toward changing those things you don’t really care for. That starts by learning not to be a robot.
I know, you don’t think you’re a robot but we all are to one degree or another. How many times have you caught yourself doing something without even actively noticing you were doing it? We grab that bag of chips or log onto Face Book or turn on the TV and vegetate instead of taking a walk just out of the force of habit. We didn’t really decide to. We let that decision be made for us by our robot brain.
Unfortunately, one of the things that makes our brains so efficient can also be our downfall when it comes to breaking cycles. Our brains are really good at running programs we’ve created through habitual behavior. They are much like a computer in that way. The program, “walk in the door, grab a bag of chips and sit down in front of the TV” has been put in there by us and it will just keep running unless we are actively present to stop it and that’s the crux of the biscuit. We have to be actively present in our moments in order to stop habitual behavior instead of just letting the robot brain call the shots.
Look again at those resolutions you’ve made and ask yourself what the root cause of what you’re trying to change may be. Chances are it’s just an old program that got put in there for any number of reasons and it’s a program you can rewrite by actively engaging in your own moments. With daily diligence and giving that old will power a work out you can change that program to the point that you’ve replaced it with “walk in the door, change your shoes and go for a walk” or whatever it is you have resolved to do. Ring out the old program and ring in the new. It’s not easy but it can lead the way to true self-ownership and that’s a resolution that will change everything about the coming year and the way you walk through it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.