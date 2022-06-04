Thoughts upon Waking
I awoke this morning to a beautiful day outside my window. It was one of those mornings when a day spent just thinking about the beauty surrounding me and being grateful for that would have been the ideal way to spend the time. But duty called and rise I did. I had found a few potato bugs on my potatoes day before yesterday so I wanted to get up early enough to check them before work. Not a potato bug in sight, much to my relief. After that I just took 10 minutes to look around. Our wildflower beds are blooming and were a sight to behold in the early morning light. The apples and pears, and peaches, persimmons and gooseberries are getting some size to them and I may even have enough blueberries for a pie this year. The strawberries still have a week or so of picking in them. Had them over homemade pound cake last night. Our wild grape vines are covered with tiny pods of promise and the two new shagbark hickories we planted this spring are starting to take off. My corn is through the ground nicely after just a week and the lima beans between them are putting up first leaves. My tomatoes and peppers are starting to grow well and squash and cucumbers are just waking up. I just stood there for a while breathing it all in and being grateful for the bounty. It is those moments that remind me why I put in all the hard work necessary to bring such goodness into being. It’s not just the bounty that fills me with gratitude. It is also the knowledge of how much a person can accomplish and create if they put their heart, mind and back into it.
I’m not a youngun anymore. I’ll be 59 this year so I’m creeping up on 60 at a steady pace. That fact amazes me some days, especially when I’ve spent the bulk of the day engaged in really hard work. This old body of mine is still capable of producing an astounding amount of work. My right shoulder aches some days and my knees complain of all the stooping and bending after a day but that’s not too bad, considering. My mother was sick a great deal in the latter part of her life and my grandmother was bedridden well before she ever reached my age. I had worried that my physical fate might be similar but, so far at least, I’m not showing any signs of slowing down. I know, of course, that one of the reasons I’m still capable of such work is that I never stopped doing it. Our bodies require motion in order to continue being able to move so I’m just going to keep on moving as long as I can and try to run death a merry chase as long as possible.
I’ve come close to death three times in my life. An extremely advanced tubal pregnancy almost took me out in my 20s. The surgery that ended the pregnancy was the only thing that saved my life. I would certainly have died otherwise. Kidney failure had me close to passage about 18 years ago and I got really sick when I first moved home and was in a coma for a couple weeks while severe acidosis wiped out every muscle in my body. When I got out of the hospital I was so weak I couldn’t open a tube of chapstick and I had to teach my muscles how to walk again. But each time I bounced back, sometimes more slowly than others. I was determined to get my strength back and always managed to do so. Each of those instances made me more grateful for the opportunity to keep on living and experiencing what it is to be alive. They also left me feeling very vulnerable for quite some time afterward. That’s because we don’t generally walk around being mindful of our own mortality on a daily basis. It’s a good idea to give pause every now and then and recognize how short and fragile life can be. None of us knows from one day to the next which breath may be our last. It makes one grateful for every breath and, when I walk out in the morning to find myself surrounded by the bounty I have worked to create I can breathe it in even deeper knowing how close I have come to that last breath. I certainly don’t recommend near death experiences but I do believe a lot of people could benefit from remembering that our days are numbered. We might not leave out so many important things. We might not let ourselves become so distracted. We might appreciate what we have instead of spending out energy imagining what we think we want. We might learn again the peace of simple things like fresh mornings and warm hugs, wildflowers and corn popping through the ground. We might notice good days and learn again how to make them for ourselves. Life is short. Make it sweet when you can.
