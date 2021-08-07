A Touch of Fall
I woke up this morning to a touch of September moving through the early August air. The dew was heavy and the insects were just warming up. I haven’t heard a Katydid yet but did see a bunch of very young ones jumping out of the way of my mower last week. The elders always said that the first frost will come 6 weeks after you hear the first Katydid call. It won’t be long before the little ones will be old enough to raise a ruckus so I imagine, given how fast time is moving, that by the time I turn around again fall will be here.
I’m sure there is still some hot muggy weather to come before the chill hits the air to stay for the season but these cool mornings are a reminder that it won’t be long.
It seems too soon. This year has flown by and my tomatoes just stated ripening so it doesn’t seem like I should be thinking about fall at all yet. I’d wait to think about it until the goldenrod blooms and the Katydids are out in force but I know it’s time to start turning my mind toward Autumn things.
I’ll have apples this year from my little orchard so I need to start thinking about what I’m going to do with all of them. Pies, and dried apple stack cakes and apple butter will be part of it. I’m thinking about getting a small cider press because I do love hot mulled apple cider in the middle of winter. I also start getting the urge to dig a root cellar about this time every year but that’s not going to happen. I’m as strong as a ever was but a couple days of really hard labor take more of a toll on me than the used to so since I don’t have the spare time it would take to recover from digging a root cellar, I guess I’ll leave that out and depend on my deep freeze instead.
I’m actually hoping Fall will delay its arrival by a little bit this year. I planted some sweet corn really late this year and I’m hoping it will make before the frost gets here. I love sweet corn right off the stalk, no cooking, no salt, just corn. I like to grab and ear of corn and a tomato warm from the sun and sit down and eat them in the garden. There’s something about doing that that makes me feel young again. Maybe it’s the life from the earth still flowing into them that makes them taste like the fountain of youth or maybe its just that I used to do that when I was young so part of my brain remembers being young when those particular flavors hit my tongue.
Whatever the case, I’m hoping to get the opportunity this year to feel my youth moving through my veins. Maybe it’ll help balance the fact that I’ve been feeling old more than usual in recent days.
Now, I’m not afraid of aging or really of death. I don’t look forward to the physical changes age will bring and I don’t like the idea of dying mostly because I don’t want to leave before I know how the human story ends. It’s going to be like walking out in the middle of a movie and I can’t stand that. Of course, there’s nothing I can do about it but I do intend to delay the inevitable as long as possible.
I know I’m moving into the Autumn of my life. The cool mornings of my late summer remind me. I don’t wake up eager to start the day most days anymore. I have a few more aches and pains and a shoulder that reminds me I’ve worked it pretty hard all these years. My recovery time is longer. There is a lot of life left in these old bones though so I won’t be shuffling off this mortal coil anytime soon if I can help it but Spring is far away in my rear view mirror. I’m ok with that. The coming Autumn finds me content with my life and the person I have made myself into with all these seasons of growth that have come and gone. There are things I could have done with a bit more of and a bushel or two of things I could have done without but, all in all, I’m happy with how I turned out. There might be some argument from a few but I guess they’ll just have tend to their own knittin’.
