The great coliseum of Rome was constructed in A.D. 70-72 at the apex of the Roman Empire. It is an amphitheater, twelve stories tall with an area approximating six acres with seating for fifty thousand. It was made famous as the venue for gladiatorial games consisting of blood, gore, and death in the name of entertainment. Emperors regularly attended the games, and even participated on occasion. Spectators could arbitrate a gladiator’s fate with their applause: perform well and the crowd may spare his life, allowing him to fight another day. Perform poorly and the crowd will cheer for the victor to follow through with execution. The same spectacle is occurring today in the mind.
The mind is most unique in architectural design with neural connections, circuits, and skills. Within lives the will, the emotions, personality, and perception. In the coliseum of the mind, forces and principalities of good and evil battle unto an end. The mind is a powerful place with a real enemy that would destroy the gladiator with a glimpse of opportunity. Within the circuits and pathways of thought, gruesome and morbid battles ensue unto the death. Man is in a gladiatorial battle for his own life, his psychological wellbeing, his present trajectory, and his future ambitions. Spectators often find their way inside, seeking control of our fate, whether it be life, death, suffering, or empathy.
Man engages the battle within regularly. He must train, work, and enter the coliseum humbly, but boldly. Man can organize the chaos; he can reign as a valiant warrior if he does so in humility and with purpose. Man is easily his hardest enemy to defeat. Within is the capability for evil which must be overcome. The spectators must not determine our fate. Man is transformed only by the renewing of the mind. He must enter the arena determined unto victory if he will reign victorious in his life. Enter the coliseum of your mind with a gladiator mentality.
