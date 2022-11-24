America used to be sweet on the craftsman. She used to be wooed by the element of pride he lived with, kept in check by his sense of service, duty, and essentiality. Several can pinch play in a trade by driving a nail, patching a hole, or changing a tire. A genuine renaissance man however is not restricted by a stereotypical trade name like plumber, electrician, mechanic, or welder. He is a craftsman.
The pairing of mechanical intelligence with philosophy is the glimmer that distinguishes the craftsman in an overgrown field. A firm handshake with danger is in order on the ground before setting a spike in a utility pole. Fear is to be defined before balancing atop a truss line. Mortality is donned and arrogance doffed while entering the trench. Foresight, forethought, and foreknowledge trickle into the minute detail of the job.
The craftsman trademarked the tool, improved the traditional method, and forged the trade into its current state with secret knowledge as seen in the glass like finish of a rough-cut slab table, the precise solder like bead of a weld, the subtle auditory purr of an engines perfect timing, and the elegantly thumbed mortar in a brick wall. The craftsman preserves his legacy by the enduring resolve to lift his cracked and calloused, scarred and splintered, blackened and bruised hands only when the work they found to do is complete and his character satisfied.
The craftsman embodies the quiet quintessential greatness of a proper helpmate to society. A job well done is to the upmost of his ability, the investment of time, and the satisfaction of providing an essential service to the people is received as a just reward, and often the only recognition desired. A tip my cap to my fellow American Craftsmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.