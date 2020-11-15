Following this election I’ve witnessed a disturbing amount of people just tossing their hands up with a statement of acceptance. A version of the phrase “it’ll be what it’ll be” has been frequently repeated. Government officials seeking control of any particular freedoms smile smugly at this type of thinking. Those in power know that despite any particular desire to eliminate a freedom they simply cannot attack it directly without massive blowback. They attack these freedoms gradually from a variety of less than obvious angles.
No freedom is more subject to this as the right to bear arms. We know it as the 2nd Amendment but writing it on paper was simply a clarification of a God given right. The right of free men to bear arms is the teeth behind the bite that secures all other freedoms. This is why it is so pertinent to defend this freedom at all cost.
Without doubt over the upcoming years you will witness those seeking control to come with gun control of which the root word is always control. They won’t make the bold mistake of announcing a door to door takedown of citizens. They will hack away at your rights (as previously shown) in gradual backdoor steps.
Be aware of this and read any and all legislation regarding restrictions being pushed along. They will come down hard on laws directed at keeping guns out of the hands of those they deem mentally unfit which leads to the question of who makes that determination. They will likely seek a flat out ban on certain “scary” platforms and magazine capacity. They will allow frivolous lawsuits to proceed against manufacturers, distributors and retailers to cripple the flow at it’s base. They will seek further restrictions on background checks which will further alienate many who need a firearm for protection. They will seek extra taxes or fees applied to firearms and ammunition driving a wedge between lower income levels owning needed protection. They will continue to fund groups that spread propaganda and peddle fear about the firearms community. They will continue to work with social media to remove or severely restrict all gun related content so as to cripple the culture. This is done to prevent interest in the importance of firearms in general. They’d much prefer your inquiring mind to watch mindless twenty second clips of nonsense.
No they won’t come after your guns. They will wage a war of attrition until ownership becomes a afterthought and you loose interest relegating guns as we know them to a place beside pressing 0 for the telephone operator. They will assure you it’s all for your own good. They will lay out a smooth plan that convinces many they are unneeded in a modern society. They will gradually chip away at the foundation of this very nation until the wolfs realize sadly they’ve traded their teeth for a leash only to be led wherever their master chooses.
My childhood pastor told the tale of a frog placed in room temperature water atop a stove many times. If you’re unfamiliar seek the tale out and take heed. Two hundred odd years ago our very lives depending on such understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.