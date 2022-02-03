The Jackson County Kiwanis Auction is Back!
The annual Jackson County Kiwanis Club Auction is back this year, after the Covid pandemic cancelled last year’s auction.
The auction is set for Thursday, February 10, 2022, and the club is accepting donations for the event.
This is our club’s main fundraiser and our goal this year is $10,000. The money will be used for the maintenance of the Bond Memorial Park and to fund the Jackson County Little League Program.
This event would not be possible without the generous support of business owners and donors in our community. The Jackson County Little League program offers the opportunity for young athletes to not only learn about playing baseball and sportsmanship, but also have the opportunity to bond with their teammates and move on to play in All Star games. Several of our All Star teams have advanced into regional play in recent years.
We would appreciate whatever donation you can make to the event. Donations are tax deductible. The Little League program is governed by a 501c3 volunteer organization. To make a donation, call Rodney Chrisman at 493-6414.
The auction will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on February 10, and will be broadcast on WWAG radio, online at PRTC and on PRTC Channel 9. To place a bid on the night of the auction, call 287-3131.
