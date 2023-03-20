The Jackson County Sun Welcomes Letters to the Editor
The Jackson County Sun Welcomes Letters to the Editor. If you see something in our paper or in our community you would like to voice your opinion on and would like to share that opinion with a wider audience, feel free to submit a Letter to the Editor to The Jackson County Sun. Letter may be submitted via mail (P.O. Box 130 McKee, KY 40447) or e-mail to news@jacksonsunky.com. The Jackson County Sun’s Letters policy is as follows: The Jackson County Sun welcomes all letters from readers. However, those printed do not necessarily reflect the view of this newspaper. The Sun will not print letters that include slander or libel. All letters must include name, address and a contact phone number to verify. Only the name will be printed in the paper. No letter will be printed without this information being provided to the Sun. The Sun reserves the right to reject, edit letters for length, grammar, spelling and appropriateness of language.
