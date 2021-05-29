Where does the time go? Here we are, looking at half of 2021 from the rear-view mirror. We have had to face difficult days at my home, with the passing of my favorite Mother-in Law. We have had great days with the birth of a new Granddaughter. We enjoy watching the other five Grandchildren dance, run, play ball and bring smiles to us. Time certainly does fly by and it leaves us wondering what tomorrow will bring. I have heard it said, "The Joy is in the Journey." I believe that is an accurate statement. So when the difficult days come to you, as they do to all, remember to smile at the good times and don't let the tough times blind you to the beauty of life.
Farmers are working hard right now, harvesting their hay crops, working their cattle, planting their gardens and their crops. Many people do not realize how dangerous farming can be. Tractor accidents account for many deaths and injuries every year. Livestock have a mind of their own and can really hurt you if they are cornered. People overheat in the sun, particularly when they are not used to the heat. A word to those farmers who work hard to put bread and meat on the table....Thank YOU and be Careful!
There are many children in our county who are fighting Cancer and other terrible physical issues. I have always wondered why bad things happen to good people, but they do. Perhaps the greatest lessons come from the most difficult situations. Perhaps tragedies put other issues in perspective, as we focus on helping others. If you have family or neighbors who have sick children, take some time to reach out with some food, a gift, a phone call or a hug. There is no greater medicine than love.
Most local game rooms in the county continue to be a concern for law enforcement in Jackson County. These gathering places seem to be hot-beds for illegal activity. We are increasing our visits at these locations and we will take appropriate enforcement actions on anyone who is there. The owners of these establishments carry considerable responsibility for the actions of the people who come there. A word to the wise is, when someone is out of control or under the influence, tell them to leave and call the police. It would be a terrible loss if someone were seriously injured or killed due to the action or inaction of people in charge.
Last week the Jackson Co Sheriff's Office responded to ninety calls for service. We opened five criminal cases, investigated four traffic accidents and arrested six individuals on various charges. Our court security team served papers and waited on the courts. We continue to provide the best law enforcement services possible as we treat everyone with respect due to them. Thank you for the thoughts and prayers for our officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.