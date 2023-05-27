It isn’t a secret that much of the world views the Appalachian region negatively. Billie Venable, also known as Flash, is a proud descendant of the old way of life. What many would refer to as being too simple, Venable sees as some of the best days of his life.
While Billie was born in Madison County, he was raised in the Sand Gap community. He considers himself an overall obedient kid growing up, but like many, he was able to reflect on a few whippings along the way. Appalachian life taught him a little bit about everything. Raising cattle, working in the hay, tending to tobacco, and being in the garden were all a part of the Appalachian education young Veneable was imbued with. Though it was hard, he made sure to mention he enjoyed this time in his life much more than he does the new way of doing things. His grandparents taught him how to use what he had and to never let anything go to waste. It may have been more challenging, but it was smarter.
Canning and meat preservation are just a couple of chores that helped maintain Venable’s family throughout the year. At the end of their harvest, they would have an abundance of vegetables, soups, meats, and fruits. And to reap the rewards of their labor, his grandmother prepared an Appalachian smorgasbord when preparing meals. Flash explains that she wouldn’t just prepare you a sandwich, but a full-on feast with all the fixings!
At 19 years of age, Venable enlisted into the United States Army during the Cold War and was placed in the hands of drill sergeants who were Vietnam veterans who stayed stern to their roots. He was present to watch the military service group go from old to new with several advancements and he picked up several skills that would shape his character as to who he is today. Surprisingly, he considers his 5 years of time and experience in the military as enjoyable overall.
Today, Billie Venable continues to contribute to his community by carrying several roles. He is employed by the Jackson County Transfer Station as an equipment operator, assists in being the community dog catcher, and is a school bus driver. Overall, Venable is a home town guy that many would consider a treasure with his knowledge of the Appalachian way of life. He is firm in his belief that life in Appalachia is more than a dialect, but simply the way of life you have to experience to understand.
To hear many of the stories of his life spent in the region he calls home or to find out why he is known as Flash, listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
