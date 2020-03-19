The Mountain Minor – Homecoming
(UPDATE: DUE TO THE SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN RESPONSE TO CORONA VIRUS THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE. STAY TUNED TO THE JACKSON COUNTY SUN FOR UPDATES AND RESCHEDULING INFORMATION)
On a cool mountain morning in 1928, a young Charley Cox leans against a wooden porch post and looks out across the hills surrounding his Jackson County home. The mist is starting to rise as the sun illuminates the holler and makes diamonds dance in the dew. He has stood here many times in his 14 years of life, contemplating what the day may bring before heading off to do his morning chores before school or heading across to the creek to meet his friends in the summer and do a little fishing. This morning is different and his contemplations are different as well. Today is leaving day.
His Momma and Daddy, Thomas and Dellie Abner Cox, are finishing up the rest of the packing and wrapping up some ham and biscuit sandwiches and the last of the apple stack cake from supper last night for lunch on the road. Before the sun clears the ridge they’ll be on their way to New Miami, Ohio. To Charley, that seems like a long way away. This won’t be a visiting trip. This will be a staying trip and that makes it feel even longer in his way of thinking. The music from last night’s farewell gathering is still dancing in his head. That music has bound his family and the folk of these hills together for decade upon decade and he senses, somehow, that it always will, no matter how many miles are between them. His own fiddle is packed safely away among his belongings to help him carry the music with him.
His family isn’t the first to leave Jackson County and they won’t be the last. Times are lean here these days. Bond Foley Lumber Company is cutting jobs. The trees are playing out. He’s watched more than a few of them fall in his short life. It won’t be more than a couple years before the company shuts down all together and all the good paying jobs will be gone. There are a few folks getting ready to start mining coal around Sand Gap but it will be years before there will be enough mining and enough jobs in the county again to cover those in need of work. Work must be had and work, he’s heard, is to be had a plenty up North. This leaving is a hard thing to do but it is necessary. It isn’t the first hard but necessary thing Charley and his family have faced in his 14 years and it won’t be the last. Hard and necessary have always gone hand in hand in these hills.
Standing on that porch in the early morning hours, Charley can’t know what the future will hold. He is both fearful and excited. He can’t know what the years will bring but he knows his life will never be the same. The future is as obscured to him as the hills are obscured by the morning mist. but he knows that, just like the hills, the future will be there for him to explore. He trusts his Momma and Daddy to choose the right course and he trusts his grandparents to still be here, constant as the hills, waiting for his return visits.
Time to go. Farewells are said and tears are shed and long hugs shared before climbing into the truck and heading out into the morning, pointed toward a new day.
Flash forward to the year 2020. It has been nearly 100 years since young Charley Cox left Foxtown, where his father was Post Master and kept one of the numerous general stores that dotted the back roads. A lot has changed in those years but, amazingly enough, a lot has stayed the same. This year, Charley’s story will come home.
One of the things Charley couldn’t have known while contemplating the future all those years ago, was that his own Grandson, Dale Farmer, would one day make a movie about his old fiddle, his journey and the music that he always felt would forever bring him home.
Growing up in Ohio, Dale became very close to his Grandfather and to the stories told of the hills of Jackson County Kentucky. The tales and the music of those places filled his young life and as he grew in his understanding of the rich depth of his heritage he wanted a way to share that with the world. Tiring of the stereotypes associated with mountain people, he set out to create a movie that would help set the record straight about the strength, resilience, humor, intelligence and raw musical talent that runs through the people of these hills both a century ago and today. To do this, Dale created The Mountain Minor, a movie that would depict the heritage of Appalachia and the migrations of both its people and its music.
The Mountain Minor has been showing in venues across the country and has won numerous awards at various film festivals. It has captured the imagination of widely diverse audiences, both delighting and educating those in attendance. The movie has already touched the lives of hundreds of people with it’s story, with our story, and it has changed perceptions of the era and the people who struggled, adapted and overcame the challenges of a changing world.
On Friday, March 27th, 2020, The Mountain Minor will come home to Jackson County. In a very real way, as blood runs true, Charley Cox will be there too, fiddle in tow.
Join Dale Farmer, writer and director of the Appalachian music film, Mountain Minor, and actors Ma Crow and Amy Cogan Clay as well as actors Warren and Judy Waldron, for this very special screening of the Jackson County based film. Pre-show music will be performed by the Sparrow Hawks with a director & actors Q&A to follow.
Deeply infused with the traditional Appalachian musical genres of Old Time and Bluegrass, The Mountain Minor tells an overlooked story about the people and culture behind the resurgence of American Roots Music today and highlights artful responses to the difficult circumstances of human migration. In the 1920s-1950s, millions of Appalachians left their homes in the mountains and migrated to urban Midwestern centers in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. The Mountain Minor is the story of a life-worn Charlie Abner, a generation later, as he struggles with leaving his present life and family in Cincinnati, Ohio to return to the Jackson County, Kentucky Mountain home and musical heritage that once defined him. The story is partially told in flashbacks to depression era Jackson County, Kentucky when Charlie’s parents, Oza and Vestal Abner, face the difficult decision to leave the way of life they know and move to Ohio for employment and better opportunities.
This is not only film director Dale Farmer’s family story, but the story of thousands of families that left their mountain homes to move to the midwest factory centers and become the heart of the working middle class. This film is unique in that all of its principal actors are traditional musicians—such as Smithsonian Folkways artist Elizabeth LaPrelle and acclaimed banjoist and fiddler Dan Gellert—and they perform all of the music in the film.
The movie will be shown at the Jackson County Area Technology Center Auditorium (V-School) Seating will begin at 5:30 p.m. Pre-show music starts at 6:00 p.m. with the film shown at 6:30. Tickets will be available at the door for 10.00.
Y’all come!
