The Mountain Minor Comes Home
“A man never knows who he is until he knows where he comes from.” ~ Charlie Abner Cox
After two years of waiting, following the pandemic, the movie “The Mountain Minor” and it’s writer and director Dale Farmer came home this past Saturday. Dale Farmer is the grandson or Charlie Abner Cox, the young boy portrayed in the movie. Charlie left Jackson County in the 20s with his parents. As was the case with many folks, once the timber industry pulled out of Jackson County when the trees ran out people had to move up north to find work. The movie tells the story of Charlie’s Kentucky family and their journey to and life in Ohio. It also tells the story about the longing for home and the music that was kept alive and that kept Charlie’s family rooted firmly in Jackson County though they were far away from their beloved hills.
Bringing the movie home to Jackson County was something Dale Farmer was determined to do, excited to do and a little afraid to do. “It’s kind of like bringing someone home to meet your parents,” he said “I wanted everybody to like it and that was more important to me here than anywhere else it’s ever been shown because this is where the story comes from.”
Dale, who grew up in Ohio, was very close to his grandpa Charlie and traveled with him to Jackson County a few times before Charlie passed away. “There was something about these hills that just felt right to me.” he said. “I loved visiting here with Grandpa so much I wished I was one of you. After grandpa Charlie died, Jackson County became a little bit of a mystery to me. Saturday night all the newfound family and friends were so welcoming and made me feel like I belonged and that I have a place I can come back to.” This week Dale will get his wish as Jackson County Fiscal Court Judge Shane Gabbard has signed a proclamation making Dale Farmer an honorary citizen of and ambassador for Jackson County.
Dale needn’t have worried about how the movie would be received. The preshow music featured the local band Sparrow Hawks and Jackson County Natives Lee Creech and Polly Lakes who performed an original written by Lee about the migration up north. The movie premier and the after party brought together so many people that it became somewhat of a family reunion. Everyone loved it and had a wonderful evening sharing stories and songs and getting to know one another. Members of the cast and the producer, musicians/actors traveled with Dale to Jackson County for the premier and entertained those who came to Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast for the after party. It was a delightful evening.
For those who couldn’t make the Jackson County premier and have yet to see the movie it is available on Amazon Prime and can be purchased through the Mountain Minor Website @ mountainminormovie.com. The soundtrack to the movie is also available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.