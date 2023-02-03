Dubbed the ‘Cincinnati Kid,’ Pete Rose may be famous for adverse reasons. Laying controversy aside for a moment to focus on his playing career, Rose was not the best player of his time. Rose did bring value to his team in other ways. Rose was the professional baseball player in video clips who actually sprinted to first base the same on a walk as he would a base hit. Rose slid in to base headfirst as if every base was game winning. In a short documentary, a story was told of Pete’s father watching him from the stands and giving his son a sliver of timeless wisdom. Pete’s father shared that the way he exerted himself on the baseball field is a reflection of the name on his back, his raising, and his family. Every game, every play, and every base required Pete’s best effort. What if everyone applied that principle?
You will not be the first to trailblaze the organization, business, or team. You will certainly not be the best. Others have more experience, a broader skillset, and more talent. We have to ask what we can bring to the competitive environment that is not already present. We can ensure that we bring the most consistent effort and hustle every day.
Larry Byrd was not the best basketball player of his time but even the best players of the era will talk about how difficult an opponent he was. The opponents of Pete Rose knew they would have to maintain heightened awareness the full nine innings or Rose would take advantage. Abraham Lincoln proved that intellectual statesmen do not always come from New York or have a name of wealth and privilege. Many of our ancestors proved that minimal education, childhood poverty, and hardship is an insufficient excuse. By hard work we can overcome the odds. These and many more brought work ethic, hustle, and effort to their world every day.
The effort we put forth every day is reflective of the people who have invested in us or gone before us. We may not share their last name. Nonetheless, the name on our back and our work ethic is still a reflection of them as much as we who wear it. It may be that we have the opportunity to forge the legacy of the last name we wear and pass the ethic on. Regardless, we are able to control our contribution to society. We can ensure that we bring consistent work ethic to our environment.
