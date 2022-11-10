Most hollers of southeast Kentucky hold a house seat carved from nothing. A man possessive of resolve and grit could forge a farm from a hole in the ground. Men cut the timber, milled lumber, dug wells, rocked the fireplace, built wagons, and cared for livestock. (A good man is only as good as the woman willing to stand behind him and her contributions cannot go without mention.) Men were disciplined enough to awake before dawn, intelligent enough to square a roof yet gentle enough to soothe their infant child, humble enough to pray for the Lord’s providence, and kind enough to help their fellow neighbor. The barometer of success was tender fingertips and sweat stained clothes, symbolic of the day’s accomplishments. The contributions of the well-rounded man, also known as the renaissance man, reach further than the farm.
Renaissance man is a title first championed in Europe during the Renaissance Period, spanning the fourteenth to seventeenth centuries. Revolutionary reclamations were made in the studies of science, literature, art, and philosophy. A man could learnedly wear the title by displaying ability in many different skills. No greater complement could be bestowed than recognition of well-rounded character and skill. DaVinci for example is most famous for his art but was also a brilliant thinker and inventor. The renaissance men of yesterday are today’s legends because their immediate mission was to accomplish the task at hand with the pleasure of trying a new trade, acquiring new skills, and gaining valuable knowledge on the subject.
In different cultures however it is not viewed as beneficial to have skill across disciplines. Japan for example has traditionally passed down trade generationally. Meet a tailor in Japan and chances are that his grandfather did the same as his only skilled ability. Culture in the U.S. has embraced the single discipline ideal as if to say it is unwise for men to have mechanical inclination, intellectualism, and artistic taste.
Consider the benefit of being well rounded. A man who can see a process through from planning to completion with the ability to partake in each individual task better serves society. Renaissance men deploy creativity to adapt and overcome. Character, ingenuity, and adaptation are as important as skill. A renaissance man possesses a covey of skills of extreme diversity. He may have acquired the skill to write a speech, coach baseball, and saddle break a horse. He may engineer a new implement, mend his own clothing, and pick music.
The diversity of skill is not the point. The goal is to possess a willingness to do what needs doing. He will tackle the task, learn, and hone the necessary skills to live his life. He will deservedly retain the respect of his household because there is no task beyond his resolve. The community will value his ability to bear responsibility. Unobserved, the renaissance man is the fading cornerstone of society. Young men should aspire to be well rounded renaissance men.
For discussion, email bkeck@prtcnet.org.
