Winter sucks the life from my soul and I’m thankful to see it fleeing in the rear view. I am at best tolerant of indoor activities but never a fan. If you tear the veneer from my being you’ll find at my core a certain awkwardness about me. I don’t fit in well. I don’t belong many places. I prefer the solitude of the great wide open. That isn’t a plea for acceptance or help. I’ve long accepted and learned to enjoy the solitude of it all.
Nowhere am I more at home than 10 miles from where Jesus lost his sandal down a forgotten river. There is a certain element of calmness blended with the certainty that loss of respect for nature will end in your death. Grippos, Ale-8 and some lunch meat tossed haphazardly in a plastic bag will provide a few meals. A couple ultralight spinning reels covers the entertainment. You listen and you’ll learn from the river.
Frothy spraying foam will ground you on rocks. Current pushing under overhanging tree cover will snag anything not latched down and rocky banks will put those ultralight rigs to work. More than that you learn to watch and listen as it teaches you it’s ways. You’ll often learn that instead of fighting you can let the river lead you. If the water tugs you a certain direction it’s generally with a purpose. The water has sought out the correct path and all you need is to nudge yourself back inside the lines and let it work. You’ll listen to the greatest sympony ever played. One sung in prefect harmony by the birds announcing your arrival into a new stretch of water. The leaf hanging on stubbornly to a old oak shaking a tune in the wind as two of its branches grind again one another with a moan. A plopping bass breaks the water always just beyond where you cast. A deer snorts off in the distance and squirrels mock you knowing the .22 is miles away at home. A wild duck leads you ahead down the calm streches as curiosity drives it to monitor you but from afar. The hollowed out logs that have spent it’s latter life underwater sucking cold clear water through it in a gurgle might as well be a vacancy sign for smallmouth. The river has a life all of it’s own.
For a man looking to find a place in the world the river is a dandy place to start. You can get lost and found all in one trip. There is a reason life’s beginnings have all been sprouted around water. Some were meant for mountaintops and others, well you’ll find us in the valley where the runoff pokes its way through cutting its own path.
