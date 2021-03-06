When speaking of all calibers of firearms the most landmark cartridge of our lifetime is arguably the .22 long rifle. Very few of us touched off any other round as our introduction to shooting. Most of us own multiple of guns chambered in the little wonder round all the while looking to add another to the collection. It really is the all American round and despite all the accolades it still is frequently overlooked.
During these tough days for the firearms enthusiast the .22 is still the most affordable shooting available to most of us. The .22 shouldn’t be nonchalantly dismissed as a kids round or simply a plinking round. The skill it demands to take bushy tails high in a swaying oak is nothing to snark at. The dispatching of a cotton tail with a clean head shot at 40 yards as it pauses on it’s run from couple beagles is always a challenge. It is very capable of putting most any game in Kentucky down if needed in a survival situation. The above mentioned skills are a great way to keep the edge sharp for a skills that transfer over to any bigger caliber rifle.
Project Apple Seed is as much a patriot organization as a competition and offers real world shooting experience to push your readiness. Numerous shooting clubs offer .22 only matches at a variety of skill levels to test your perceived skills against your peers. The little rimfire is far from a afterthought. It is and should always remain a large part of our inventory for fun, training and overall preparedness for come what may.
The beloved but overlooked rimfire is perhaps the gateway drug that we must keep alive. It is essential to the gun community. It provides children and adults alike valuable training experience and fun that will keep them coming back for more. It can fill most any role in a pinch from laying venison down to ridding the garden of pesky varmints. It provides hours of fun punching holes in tin cans and paper targets. It can be forced into service as a defensive weapon if called upon. In todays world of skyrocketing ammo prices and availability being scarce the .22 plays a wide array of roles. Perhaps none is more important than the idea of keeping a generation of us involved in firearms because if we don’t preserve it the very foundation of the movement will shrivel within our lifetimes. Yes ammo is priced higher than when it was commonly available a year ago but the investment is well worth the cost when all the factors are placed on the table. The .22 may just be the foundation blocks of all the gun community.
Shoot on with meaning.
