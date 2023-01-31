The Jackson County Sun brought home 17 awards from the Kentucky Press Association Awards Banquet Friday night in Lexington.
The Sun placed second in General Excellence in the Advertising Contest, with General Manager James (Jayme) Marcum claiming 5 first-place awards for his design work.
“Our first priority is covering our community but the staff of the Sun is ecstatic with this year’s results,” Marcum said. “We feel this is only the beginning of what we have in store for our readers. We look forward to continuing the tradition of producing a quality publication as we have since 1926.”
Marcum finished first in the “Department/Discount/Jewelry” category and the Automotive Category. “The use of color really makes this one pop off the page. Great design,” judges said. He was also first in the Real Estate Division.
“Very pretty,” the judge wrote. “My personal font choices would have been different but it is clear, appealing to the eye and stands out against the other ads in the page. Well done.”
He was second in the Financial and the Agriculture/Lawn and Garden division. “Absolutely beautiful ad. Well designed with a clear message. … Fantastic job.”
Marcum placed third in the Food and Alcohol category and in the “Best Political Ad” division. “The design and layout of this ad are well Done.”
In the editorial division, the paper claimed 2 first-place awards, taking first-place honors in the “Best Front Page” Category. Judges were impressed with the paper’s front design.
“Great front page. There is a good mix of hard news and local interest. The front page has great appeal with good use of layout, image size, fonts and design.”
Co-Editor Carmen Abner finished first in the “Best Columnist Category.” “Highly entertaining and engaging,’ Judges said. “Imagery and creativity had top marks. Personality oozes from the language use. Main theme comes together well through the use of personal experiences.”
Abner took second in the “Best ongoing/Extended Coverage Story” category. “Carmen Abner used poignant storytelling and historical documents to connect a generation of readers, who are nearly twice removed from World War II to the 78-year odyssey of the U.S. Army infantryman Berton J. McQueen, who was killed in France. Abner provided Jackson County Sun readers a story that is special to their area and legacy.”
The staff took first place in “Best Use of Social Media or Multimedia.” “Strong Special Section. Well composed and execution.” Marcum, Abner and Jerry Sparks also placed second and third for “Best Video.”
