Song, written word and word of mouth all have uttered a phrase hinting at the difference between being alive and really living. That is a very loose general statement that works well in mass appealing songs for maximum air play but what’s it mean to you the individual? For me this overlapping season from mid spring until the very fingertips of winter start to wrap it’s claws around us in late fall. Now without doubt is the time to be alive. Dreary winter days have their place for hiding away with a book or doing mundane chores but the time to take in all God’s creation has to offer is now.
I would encourage all of you to get on the water early enough to watch the foggy haze roll off revealing all around you as a hot one sets in. Set in that boat with your old man and drift away without a purpose. Holding a half eaten Nab cracker between you teeth and trying to clench the Pepsi between you legs not spilling it as you set the hook on a smallmouth hitting that Rebel crank. Listen to your brother in the next boat over curse in everything from Arabic to Russian as a fish runs under the boat and around a log snapping the line taking his favorite top water lure to the depths with it. Take in the turtles sunning themselves on logs jutting from the water and the squawking of birds informing all of nature you are intruding.
Camp in the wild or the field adjoining the house if need be just to share the experience with a child. They’ll ask a million questions from fire starting to requesting you to identify every sound in the night. Answer them all. Wake up to damp blankets and dew hanging on tent lines as you drop some Spam in a skillet for a haphazard lowbrow breakfast the kids will never forget. Spend the evening giving way to darkness chasing lightning bugs with a foil covered mason jar after a day of skipping rocks and exploring adventures.
Take that date where you catch that off the beaten path diner, eating too much and riding around with the windows down cupping wind in your hands taking in the scenery. Spend a hour as the sun drops behind the skyline debating if Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” holds up to Alan Jackson’s “Neon Rainbow” in terms of jukebox must haves. Laugh as you stand beneath the moonlight tossing pebbles into the lake in some made up game. Push the old Jeep through some hay fields spooking deer from their beds finding that spot to set staring at the stars listening to 107.9 til you worry the battery won’t crank.
Yes all the seasons have a place and purpose but without doubt warm weather is the time to truly live. For those of us that struggle being cooped up battling the winter rust that settles on us these times are rejuvenating beyond belief. Get out and live life.
