In the previous article we established the unavoidable truth that despite the rhyme or reason we have spent over one year in a widespread financial struggle. So how does a independent strong willed nation become complacent at the bottom of the hole? How do we willingly remain there as a whole? Much the same way as the old jokes (with some truths) about winning local elections by tossing gravel on private drives, buying lunches and slipping twenty spots to folks. Just picture the same philosophy on a massive scale.
Once the shutdowns and systematic Tonya Harding treatment of the economy was underway people soon began to have concerns about finances. In a situation akin to Stockholm Syndrome the same government that caused a great deal of the shortage on everything from Charmin to your weekly paycheck swooped in to save the day at the darkest hour. While simultaneously choking the life from the American worker they slip you a check with much fanfare to pay your bills. At first a large portion of the worker public was resistant to the “free” money instead preferring to earn it by retaining work. The calls for financial responsibility was fairly vocal with common sense having a foothold. Before the ink dried on the initial stimulus checks the political fighting was underway with many shouting it wasn’t enough and some shouting it was too much. The second wave of government funding was all but assured in a election cycle year and adults who can’t bear hard truths.
Fast forwarding to now with the third stimulus check in the rear view and more assuredly on the way you have to be honest and ask yourself if we are better or worse? Did the bulk of the money go to essential bills, grocery basics or rent? From working in multiple retail environments weekly the honest answer is absolutely not. It was spent with frivolous fever. The initial resentment of the government casually printing checks to every single person deserved or not has feigned. Now we find ourselves as a whole just accepting it with a shrug.
As with feeding bears in the wild many have become accustomed to the quarterly government bailout and now almost expect the next one. Complacency has taken over the controls. Once the basic threads of a society begins to unravel it’s a monumental job to stop such. The ideal of hard work for able bodied folks, fairness, decency and independence is taking a hard hit right now as more people find the bottom a livable space so long as Uncle Sam keeps the dough coming.
In unhealthy relationships, lesser jobs, failed dieting and much more becoming complacent is millstone around your neck. In our current situation it’s frankly dangerous and only raising the trapeze higher all to well knowing a free fall is surely coming.
Next week: the final look into the results of remaining in the hole.
