Thelma (Allen) Hatton was born July 3, 1951 in Sand Gap, KY and departed this life Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington at the age of 71. She was the daughter of the late Rollie & Rosie Allen.
Thelma married David Anthony Hatton Sr. on February 24, 1968, they had been married 54 years and 11 months.
They had two sons, David Anthony Hatton Jr. and Bobby Dale Hatton.
Thelma is survived by her husband David; her son, Anthony (Sandy) Hatton; two grandchildren, Faith Hatton and Sean Hatton; three sisters, Alberta Davidson of Lexington, Carrie Wilder and Geraldine Wagers both of Berea; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was also preceded in death by her son, Bobby Hatton, and by four brothers, Asa Allen, Amos Allen, Earl Allen and Norman Allen.
She was a member of the 1016 Holiness Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 27, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Northern and Bro. Chris Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Norris Cemetery. Pallbearers: Marvin Wilder, David Wilder, Stanley Allen, Renee’ Riley, Lee J. Hatton & Lewis Hatton. Honorary pallbearers: Blake Allen, Manuel Wilder, Jake Wilder & Johnny Twilley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
