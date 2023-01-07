Thelma Jean Smith, 87, from McKee, Ky went to her Heavenly Home unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She was at her grandson's home in Artemus getting ready to spend Christmas with her family.
Thelma was born March 21, 1935 to William & Martha (Davidson) Young. Thelma was the widow of Ralph Jackson Smith. She is also preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings and a daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Smith. She leaves behind 3 sons: Jack Smith (Jane Hembree), Jerry Smith & Jimmie (Karen Rader) Smith all of McKee; 3 grandchildren: Brian Smith of Berea, Adam (Gerald) Smith of Artemus, Rachel (Addison) Napier of Ashland and a step granddaughter, Cheyenne Rader of McKee.
Thelma was of the Baptist faith. She was also a Christian. She was a good wife, mother and grandmother. Thelma loved her grandchildren with all her heart and they loved her dearly too. She had a kind loving heart. She will be missed by all those who love her.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jack, Jerry, Jimmy, Adam & Gerald Smith and Randall Spivey. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
