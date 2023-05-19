Thelma Moore, 90, of Connersville, The Lord took her home Saturday, May 13 2023, at her residence surrounded by her children.
Thelma was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, on December 2, 1932, the third of eight children of Wiley & Daisy Isaacs. On July 28, 1951, she was married in McKee, Kentucky to James Herschel Moore and they moved to Connersville in 1955. Thelma and Hershel were married for sixty-two years, eight months and three days until his death in 2014. Thelma always kept her hands busy; she could be found canning, gardening, or sewing; she always made sure her family was taken care of. Her love for her family was immeasurable. Thelma was unwavering in her faith, and the Bible was fulfillment unto her soul. She spent many hours praying for her family and encouraged others to find their answers from within the Word of God. She attended The Unity Holiness House of Prayer. Thelma enjoyed going to church and spending time with her children and family. Thelma will be missed by her children and family, and will be remembered for her wisdom, her strength and her dedication to her Lord.
Thelma is survived by her children: Carlene Moore Wagner and her husband, Justin; James Arlington Moore, all of Connersville; her sisters: Velma Moore, Ruby Harrison and Ruth Rose all of Connersville; her brother: Elmer Isaacs and his wife, Rosie of Sand Gap, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma is preceded in death by her sister: Reba Paul; her brothers: Denver Isaacs and Clyde Isaacs; her nephews: DeRon Paul, Winston Cain and Jason Isaacs; her nieces: Linda Marcella Jones and Rachel Dawn Jones.
Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m., Friday May 19, 2023, at The Free Pentecostal Holiness Church at 111 Eastern Avenue, until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery. For more information, or to send condolences and memories to the family please visit, www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
