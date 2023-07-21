Smoke from a Distant Fire
The smoke from Canada’s wildfires has returned to the skies of Kentucky, bringing a thick haze that settles over the trees. If we needed a reminder that we are not isolated from the rest of the world this is a good one. Everything is connected. What we put in the air will end up in someone else’s air. What we put in the water or in the ground will make its way into someone else’s water, someone else’s land. Now, Canada isn’t choosing to have thousands of acres of forest on fire. The weather has become drier and warmer, turning forests into tinder so that when lightning strikes or a campfire is left unattended the stronger winds can carry those sparks and the forest floor will go up in flames in no time. Weather patterns then pick up that smoke and carry it wherever they happen to be going. That’s what wind’s do. As a matter of fact, even as I type this, dust from SubSaharan Africa is settling over South Florida. It’s a big world but everything affects everything else because we all share one sky. We all share one planet.
What is true of the planet is true of ourselves. We are all connected to one another and our decisions aren’t as isolated as we would sometimes like to believe. It is easy to tell ourselves stories about how our actions don’t affect anyone else and so we should be free to behave as we see fit but, if we’re honest, every decision we make has the potential to have consequences for those around us and sometimes for people far beyond us. I wrote a story not too long ago that had people as far away as Hawaii contacting the paper. The words I write go out onto that huge network that spans the globe and I never know who might read them and be affected by them, either to the positive or the negative. I have to be mindful of that when I write.
We, as a species, have not been very mindful of what we dump in the air, the water, the earth, nor of what we have torn out and, believe it or not, that lack of attention is having negative consequences globally. The news is rapidly becoming the weather and, if predictions hold up, it’s going to stay that way for the foreseeable future. Things are changing. Temperatures are rising globally and that is having, and will continue to have, powerful effects on the weather patterns we see and the consequences of those changing weather patterns. We can deny it has anything to do with our own patterns of behavior all we want but that won’t stop the changes from coming. Temperature throughout the Southwest will reach well over the 100 degree mark this week, not including humidity indexes which will push the perceived temperature higher. Wildfire season in the US is just beginning. It usually peaks in August so it may well be that we’ll be sharing our own clouds of smoke with our neighbors before it’s all over this year.
Locally, we’ve actually had some pretty mild temperatures for July. But the humidity has been absolutely miserable. The air has been so thick it’s hard to breathe some days. Add this smoke to that humidity and some of our elders and those with breathing problems would be well advised to stay indoors if possible.
I know there are those who believe Climate Change is a hoax, or overplayed, or not as bad as they’re saying, just as I know that there will always be those who claim their decisions have no effect on others. But believing a thing doesn’t make it true and not believing a thing doesn’t make it false. Arguing about what people believe isn’t effective and is often a distraction. What we must be about is finding out what the truth is and behaving accordingly. The future of our children and grandchildren depends on our ability to face facts, whatever they may be, and work together globally to try and ensure that every generation coming after us will not have it worse than we have.
Tomorrow, the smoke from the fire may not be so distant. The storm that is ravaging homes and towns may not be in another state or another country. The distance between us is mostly an illusion. We are all right here, standing on this beautiful blue marble, hoping for better times ahead. We must join hands and work for that better time. We must learn to be mindful of our interconnectedness. The future of everyone depends on it.
