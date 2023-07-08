Theopalis Garrett Isaacs, better known as B.B. was born December 8, 1943 in Jackson County, KY and departed this life Thursday, June 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 79 years of age. He was the son of the late Henry & Ellen Isaacs.
B.B. is survived by his loving wife, Nina (Rader) Isaacs; by two sons, Gerrett (Christal) Isaacs and Garrett (Tammy) Isaacs; by four grandsons, Austin, Devin, Blake & Bradley Isaacs; by three step grandchildren, Derrek, Andrea & Allison; by three great grandchildren, Braxton, Kayden & Aubreana Isaacs and by one brother, Leonard Isaacs.
In addition to his parents, B.B. was preceded in death by a very special grandson, Trevor Henry Ray Isaacs and the following siblings, Evelyn & Edward Collins, Maudie Lou Hobbs, Jake, Raleigh, Ruthford, Faye Jean, Vada Lee and Stella Mae Isaacs.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Rader & Carpenter Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ron Gabbard, Ed Hensley, Clifton McKinney, Austin Isaacs, Devin Isaacs & Blake Isaacs. Honorary pallbearers: Ricky Isaacs, Marty Rose, Woody Wagers, Ricky Rader & Virgil Cain. Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
